Review: JOY THE MUSICAL at George Street Playhouse-An New Show that Entertains and Inspires

George Street Playhouse (GSP) at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) is presenting Joy, The Musical and the timing is ideal. In this season of wonder and hope, the show is both entertaining and inspiring. It features ingenious direction by Casey Hushion, creative choreography by Joshua Bergasse, clever music and lyrics by AnnMarie Milazzo, and musical supervision by Andy Einhorn. The book is by Tony Award Winner, Ken Davenport. The production has a very real, relatable story with a top-notch cast and a catchy, meaningful musical score that is complemented by the live orchestra led by Rick Edinger. GSP's world premiere of Joy the Musical is presented in association with Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport. It will be performed all this month through December 30th with matinee and evening shows available.

Joy, The Musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book "Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life." Joy is a bright young woman, struggling to provide for her family that includes her mother, Toots and father, Rudy who are divorced and staying in her home. She is separated from her husband, Tony who is unemployed and Joy tries to be the best possible parent to her young daughter, Christie. When Joy loses her job, big changes are necessary. She proves resourceful by inventing the Miracle Mop, a unique cleaning tool. But the road is hardly easy even when she lands a spot on QVC. Joy needs money to produce the mops, the design must be patented, and her father, Rudy offers to help but lacks business acumen, sending Joy's business endeavor into a tailspin. The question remains: Does Joy have the spirit and resourcefulness to unravel all of her problems and attain the success she dreams of?

Erika Henningsen leads the cast as Joy and she completely captures the charming, dynamic character. The company includes the extraordinary talents of Stephen DeRosa as Rudy, Trent Saunders as Tony, Vicki Lewes at Toots, Sami Bray as Christie, Olivia Jones as Young Joy, Hazel Anne Raymundo as Thelma, Pomme Koch as Dan, Badia Farha as Ronni, and John Hickock as Cowboy Eddie. They are the perfect troupe to bring life to Joy Mangano's story.

The ensemble rounds out the story with their acting, singing, and dancing. They include Ashley Marie Arnold, Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, John Hickok, Pomme Koch, Justin Gregory Lopez, Kristen Faith Oei, Alanna Saunders, Brian Shepard, and Anthony Wayne.

Memorable scenes have heartfelt moments and dazzling musical numbers. Some of our favorites songs in the score are "Welcome To My World" by Joy; "Mommy's Making Something Outta Nothing" by Christie and the Company; "I Got People" by Rudy; "We Sell Stories" by the executives in the QVC headquarters; "Walk With Me" by Tony; "Little Lady" by Cowboy Eddie and his staff; and "Mother's Daughter" by Toots.

The Creative Team has done a fabulous job of bringing Joy, the Musical to the New Brunswick stage. They include scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Jen Schriever; sound design by Dan Moses Schrier; hair and wig design by Liz Printz; make-up design by Megan Burke. The casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Claire Burke, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Melissa Chacon.

Congratulations to Artistic Director, David Saint on continuing to bring the finest theatre to NJ audiences. We predict that the heartwarming and stirring new show, Joy, the Musical will go far. See it at GSP while you can!

George Street Playhouse is located at the state of the art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center at 9 Livingston Avenue at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the city's entertainment and restaurant district with convenient parking and easy access to public transportation. For tickets to Joy, the Musical and upcoming shows, please visit https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson