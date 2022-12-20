Randie Levine-Miller Hosts SHOWSTOPPER DIVAS To Benefit Urban Stages
The show was part of Urban Stages Winter Rhythms annual series.
On Saturday, December 17, Randie Levine-Miller produced, hosted and performed at her Randie Levine-Miller's Showstopper Divas, co-starring winners and runners up of "Tomatoes Got Talent", an annual contest for women past 40, who started out to be in show business, but segued to other careers.
Though these women are not current working pros, you'd never know it, as all are incredible talents. This was a benefit for Urban Stages Outreach Programs. The show was part of Urban Stages Winter Rhythms annual series.
Co-starring were: Dr. Alice Levine (New York's favorite singing endocrinologst); Susan Vardy (Phd psychologist who currently teaches, directs and choreographs youth theater); Robin Gerson Wong (who in her 20s performed on Broadway, and for many years owned the Seven Hills Inn in the Berkshires); Sheree Sano (computer technician by day, singer/pianist by night): Teresa Fischer (Executive Assistant by day,who's been honored by Manhattan Association of Cabarets for sustained excellence in cabaret); Robin Lyon (Real Estate Broker, formerly a Broadway Baby, 2021 "Tomatoes Got Talent" winner); and this year's "Tomatoes Got Talent" winner, Leslee Warren (administrative assistant by day and performer at night. Her debut cabaret show is "Me, Myself and Eye: Songs of a Nearsighted Girl"). Paul Chamlin was musical director and also sang a Christmas song.
