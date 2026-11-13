Rabòday in Concert With Colmix, Team Madada, P-Dous, AndyBeatz and Fresh La to Play NJPAC

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The electrifying, up-tempo rhythms of Haiti's Rabòday music are coming to Newark. New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Rabòday in Concert, featuring Colmix, Team Madada, P-Dous, AndyBeatz and Fresh La, with additional artists to be announced, on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Rooted in Haiti's vibrant street music culture and influenced by traditional rhythms such as rara, Rabòday pairs rapid-fire percussion with heavy electronic bass and Haitian Creole chants that invite the crowd to answer back. Known for its electrifying, high-energy, up-tempo sound, Rabòday has developed its own distinct identity within contemporary Haitian music. The concert brings together artists who have shaped that sound, from its early electronic recordings to the collaborations driving it today, with more performers to be revealed.

Fresh La, born Donald Joseph, helped popularize electronic rabòday through his work with producer G-Dolph. With his group Vwadèzil, he turned quick-witted Creole wordplay and relentless percussion into popular hits such as 'Kite Ti Pati'm Kanpe,' which caught on across Haiti during the 2015 Carnival season.

Haitian DJ and producer Colmix moves between rabòday, kompa and gouyad, the slow, close-dancing style associated with kompa. A founding member of Team Madada, he helped turn a group of friends recording together at Port-au-Prince's Rugga Records into a rabòday collective with releases including 'Kremas' and 'Selebre,' a track that brings Afrobeats into the mix. His 2026 album First Drop features collaborations with Roody Roodboy, Mickael Guirand and fellow NJPAC performer AndyBeatz.

P-Dous brings the punchy vocal delivery heard on his collaborations with DJ Bullet, including 'Banm on Ti Raboday' and 'Ratata.'

AndyBeatz, born Mike Andy Cajuste, is a Haitian singer, producer and DJ known for blending rabòday with kompa, Afrobeats, Amapiano, dancehall and electronic music. As a co-founder of Chawa Nation, he has helped introduce a fresh, contemporary sound to Haitian music. His releases include 'Banm Pase,' 'SONNEN,' 'Shot,' and 'Makila: Wablé,' reflecting his versatility as both a recording artist and producer.

Rabòday in Concert will bring the genre's unmistakable energy to one of New Jersey's premier performing arts venues, presenting an elevated concert experience while staying true to the authentic sound and cultural identity of Rabòday.

Event Details

Rabòday in Concert featuring Colmix, Team Madada, P-Dous, AndyBeatz and Fresh La, with more artists to be announced

Date: Friday, December 18, 2026

Venue: Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.









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