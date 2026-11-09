CRAZY FOR YOU, MAMMA MIA!, THE BODYGUARD and More Set for Surflight Theatre 2027 Season

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Surflight Theatre has announced its 78th season of Broadway at the Beach, featuring a lineup of musicals, plays, concerts, comedy performances, and family entertainment throughout 2027.

The theater's mainstage musical season will begin with The Bridges of Madison County, running May 28 through June 6, followed by Crazy for You from June 16 through July 3. The Bodyguard will run July 6–25, followed by The Heart of Rock and Roll from July 27 through August 15.

The summer season will continue with Mamma Mia! from August 17 through September 5, followed by The Spitfire Grill from September 8–19 and Nunsense from September 22 through October 3.

The fall lineup will include Accomplice, running October 6–10, and Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, October 13–17. The season's holiday production, Ebenezer: A Musical Christmas Carol, will run November 27 through December 19.

In addition to its mainstage productions, Surflight Theatre will present a variety of concerts, comedy shows, and special events throughout the year.

The schedule includes:

January 16: Comedy Club at Surflight Theatre, 7:30 p.m., with additional dates to be announced.

February 13: The Original American Idols – A Celebration of Streisand and Garland, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

March 27: Easter Family Comedy with Taylor Mason, 11 a.m.

April 3: Disenchanted National Tour, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

April 24–25: The Edwards Twins, April 24 at 5 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m.

June 28: Puppy Pals, 1 and 6 p.m.

July 12: Back to the Garden: The Woodstock Experience, 5 and 8 p.m.

July 19: Taylor Mason Family Comedy, 6 p.m.

August 2: All About Joel with David Clark, 5 and 8 p.m.

August 9: Kid Charlemagne – The Music of Steely Dan, 5 and 8 p.m.

August 23: An Afternoon with Groucho, 2 p.m.

November 21: Holidays and Hits with the Jersey Tenors, 2 p.m.

December 31: New Year's Eve Bubbly Bash with Winslow Music of the Eagles, 5 and 8 p.m.

Surflight Theatre will also continue its Children's Theatre programming, with performances scheduled Wednesdays through Sundays from June 26 through September 5 at 6 p.m.

Designed for children ages 2–10, the productions run approximately 45 minutes to one hour and are intended to introduce young audiences to live theater. The 2027 lineup will include Snow White, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, and How to Train Your Dragon, among other titles.

Additional information about the 2027 season, including further Comedy Club dates, will be announced.

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