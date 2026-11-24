NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

You can now check out photos from the opening of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill Playhouse. The run continues through Sunday, January 3 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The cast features Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins, Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large alternate in the role of Jane Banks, while Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken alternate as Michael Banks.

The cast also features Sissy Bell, Taven Blanke, Audrey Curdo, Michael Di Leo, Nigel Jamal Hall, Jade Jones, Jordan King, Justin Michael López, Connor McRory, Sydni Moon, Joseph Morales, Corinne Munsch, Aaron Patterson, Becca Perron, Daryn Polzin, Zac Pritts, Charlie Ray, Rachel Revellese, Allysa Shorte, Caleb Sporrer, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Cayel Tregeagle.

When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. The musical features beloved classics like "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Step in Time". You can also check out production photos!

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming