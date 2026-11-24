"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: MARY POPPINS Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
See photos of Will Blum, Ashley Blanchet, Natalie Charlé Ellis and more.
You can now check out photos from the opening of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill Playhouse. The run continues through Sunday, January 3 at Paper Mill Playhouse.
The cast features Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins, Will Burton as Bert, Will Blum as George Banks, Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks, Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew, Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large alternate in the role of Jane Banks, while Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken alternate as Michael Banks.
The cast also features Sissy Bell, Taven Blanke, Audrey Curdo, Michael Di Leo, Nigel Jamal Hall, Jade Jones, Jordan King, Justin Michael López, Connor McRory, Sydni Moon, Joseph Morales, Corinne Munsch, Aaron Patterson, Becca Perron, Daryn Polzin, Zac Pritts, Charlie Ray, Rachel Revellese, Allysa Shorte, Caleb Sporrer, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Cayel Tregeagle.
When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. The musical features beloved classics like "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Step in Time". You can also check out production photos!
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Max Ryan Burach, Emery Layne Large, Rocco Van Auken, and Beatrice Goddard Beggs
Max Ryan Burach, Emery Layne Large, Mark S. Hoebee, Rocco Van Auken, and Beatrice Goddard Beggs
Max Ryan Burach and Emery Layne Large
Will Blum, Will Burton, Kara Lindsay, Emery Layne Large, Max Ryan Burach, and the company of Mary Poppins
Mark S. Hoebee, Casey Hushion, and Christopher Slavik
Emery Layne Large
Emery Layne Large and Beatrice Goddard Beggs
Bethany Ann Tesarck, Sydni Moon, Daryn Polzin, Audrey Curdo, Rachel Revellese, Sissy Bell, Becca Perron, Allysa Shorte, and Corinne Munsch
Back row: Jordan King, Michael Di Leo, Connor McRory, Jade Jones, Zac Pritts, Caleb Sporrer, Cayel Tregeagle, Nigel Jamal Hall (crouched). Front row: Aaron Patterson, Charlie Ray, Taven Blanke, Will Burton, Justin Michael López, Joseph Morales
Alvin Crawford, Dierdre Friel, Kara Lindsay, Will Blum, Ashley Blanchet, Natalie Charlé Ellis, Will Burton. Front row: Sam Faulkner, Jade Jones, Rocco Van Auken, Beatrice Goddard Beggs, Emery Layne Large, Max Ryan Burach
The company of Mary Poppins
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