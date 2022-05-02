Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Celebrate the return of live theatre with this existential comedy inspired by Don Quixote, with echoes of Waiting for Godot and Abbott and Costello!
THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL runs through May 22. Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/void.
By Bernardo Cubría. Directed by Rajesh Bose. Featuring Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, John P. Keller & Valerie Terranova. Set by Joseph Putrino, Lights by Cam File Pas, Costumes by Deborah Caney, Sound by Steve Brown. Stage Manager Celina Revollar, ASM Sarah Gorden, Production Manager Liz Cesario.
When Fool 1 discovers the Giant Void in their soul, they and their loyal best friend Fool 2 set out on a Quixotic quest to fill it. Will food and alcohol do it? What about jobs, marriage, procreation, or even self-reflection? Can anything fill this damn void?!
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova
Darin F. Earl II, Jesse Castellanos, John P. Keller & Valerie Terranova
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova
Jesse Castellanos & John P. Kller
Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranoval, Darin F Earl II & John P. Keller
Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranova, John P. Keller & Darin F. Earl II
John P. Keller, Darin F. Earl II, Valerie Terranova & Jesse Castellanos
John P. Keller, Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos & Darin F. Earl II
Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos & John P. Keller
Valerie Terranova & Darin F. Earl II