Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage

Celebrate the return of live theatre with this existential comedy inspired by Don Quixote, with echoes of Waiting for Godot and Abbott and Costello!

May. 2, 2022  

THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL runs through May 22. Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/void.

By Bernardo Cubría. Directed by Rajesh Bose. Featuring Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, John P. Keller & Valerie Terranova. Set by Joseph Putrino, Lights by Cam File Pas, Costumes by Deborah Caney, Sound by Steve Brown. Stage Manager Celina Revollar, ASM Sarah Gorden, Production Manager Liz Cesario.

Celebrate the return of live theatre with this existential comedy inspired by Don Quixote, with echoes of Waiting for Godot and Abbott and Costello!

When Fool 1 discovers the Giant Void in their soul, they and their loyal best friend Fool 2 set out on a Quixotic quest to fill it. Will food and alcohol do it? What about jobs, marriage, procreation, or even self-reflection? Can anything fill this damn void?!

Get tickets today at www.lunastage.org/void.

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Darin F. Earl II, Jesse Castellanos, John P. Keller & Valerie Terranova

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Darin F. Earl II & Valerie Terranova

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Jesse Castellanos & John P. Kller

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranoval, Darin F Earl II & John P. Keller

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Jesse Castellanos, Valerie Terranova, John P. Keller & Darin F. Earl II

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
John P. Keller, Darin F. Earl II, Valerie Terranova & Jesse Castellanos

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
John P. Keller, Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos & Darin F. Earl II

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Valerie Terranova, Jesse Castellanos & John P. Keller

Photos: Get A First Look At THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL At Luna Stage
Valerie Terranova & Darin F. Earl II



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tony Award Nominee in Concert Friday, May 6
  • Texas State University's Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre Presents TALA Staged Reading
  • Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre to Present RED CARD
  • 3rd Annual PRIDE IN LOCAL MUSIC to Feature LGBTQ+ Music and Musicians