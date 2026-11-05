Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Dunbar Repertory Company's FOR COLORED GIRLS at Middletown Arts Center
The production of Ntozake Shange's landmark theatrical work runs November 7–15, 2026, directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr.
The Middletown Arts Center (MAC), in collaboration with Dunbar Repertory Company, is presenting Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking theatrical work, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, November 7–15, 2026. Check out photos of the production.
Directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., this powerful and deeply moving production brings to life Shange’s celebrated “choreopoem,” a compelling fusion of poetry, music, movement and storytelling. Through the voices of seven Black women, the work explores themes of identity, love, resilience, oppression and sisterhood, offering an unforgettable celebration of the strength and complexity of the human spirit.
First produced in 1975 and brought to Broadway in 1976, for colored girls... remains a landmark of American theater, recognized for its innovative form and profound cultural impact.
Photo Credit: Visual Xpressions
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Tania Simone, Kia Yvette, Octavia Harrell, Viv Alston, Camitha, Darrell Willis, Sr., Dana P. Hawkins, Juli Harkins, Amya Ashanti
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/21-5/21)
|
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/21-2/21)
|
Discover Rachmaninoff
New Jersey Symphony (1/23-1/23)
|
A Christmas Carol
McCarter Theatre Center (12/08-12/27)
|
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/22)
|
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mile Square Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
Mary Poppins
Paper Mill Playhouse (11/18-1/03)
|
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/22-1/22)
|
Handel's Messiah
Richardson Auditorium (12/18-12/18)
Popular episode