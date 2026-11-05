Photos: Dunbar Repertory Company's FOR COLORED GIRLS at Middletown Arts Center

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The Middletown Arts Center (MAC), in collaboration with Dunbar Repertory Company, is presenting Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking theatrical work, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, November 7–15, 2026. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., this powerful and deeply moving production brings to life Shange’s celebrated “choreopoem,” a compelling fusion of poetry, music, movement and storytelling. Through the voices of seven Black women, the work explores themes of identity, love, resilience, oppression and sisterhood, offering an unforgettable celebration of the strength and complexity of the human spirit.

First produced in 1975 and brought to Broadway in 1976, for colored girls... remains a landmark of American theater, recognized for its innovative form and profound cultural impact.

Photo Credit: Visual Xpressions

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Tania Simone, Kia Yvette, Octavia Harrell, Viv Alston, Camitha, Darrell Willis, Sr., Dana P. Hawkins, Juli Harkins, Amya Ashanti

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