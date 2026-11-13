My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey Partners With Music at Bunker Hill for Subscriber Ticket Offers
The partnership gives season ticket-holders of either organization access to select concerts in Voorhees and Sewell, New Jersey.
Subscribers to The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey and Music at Bunker Hill will enjoy enhanced access to live classical music performances in the region under the organizations' new partnership.
Season ticket-holders of either organization will enjoy exclusive ticket offers and discounts to select concerts presented by both.
“This means even more opportunities to experience outstanding live music throughout the year, while enjoying some special savings along the way,” said PSNJ General Manager Jacob Heil. “Beyond the ticket discounts, what excites me most is the opportunity to build stronger relationships between arts organizations in our region. South Jersey has so much to offer, and I believe we should be celebrating, supporting, and promoting one another whenever possible. The more we can introduce audiences to new musical experiences, the stronger our entire arts community becomes.”
PSNJ and Music at Bunker Hill subscribers will be notified by email about details on their exclusive offers, upcoming concerts, and how to take advantage of their subscriber benefits.
The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey is the largest all-volunteer orchestra in the region. Concerts take place at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, NJ and for PSNJ's popular Holiday Pops Concert, in performance in Voorhees as well as at Republic Bank Performing Arts Center in Sewell, NJ. The orchestra plays under the baton of PSNJ Music Director James Allen Anderson.
PSNJ's concert season includes:
HOLIDAY POPS - Broadway's Marty Thomas guest stars in a musical program of classic as well as contemporary holiday gems to delight all ages.
December 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Republic Bank Performing Arts Center, Sewell
December 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Regional High School Center for Performing Arts, Voorhees
THE FRENCH CONNECTION – A dazzling afternoon of French color, elegance, and orchestral brilliance, including works by Ravel, Debussy, Françaix, and Saint-Saëns' majestic Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony”.
February 21, 2027, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Regional High School Center for Performing Arts, Voorhees
“Inno alla gioia” A HYMN TO JOY – A long-awaited PSNJ milestone performance: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with full choir and soloists.
May 23, 2027, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Regional High School Center for Performing Arts, Voorhees Township, NJ
Tickets are available at www.psnj.org/concerts for each concert as well as subscription packages.
Music at Bunker Hill brings exceptional chamber music performances to South Jersey, featuring world-class musicians with ties to the region whose talents were nurtured in this community. Concerts take place at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church in Sewell, NJ.
Music at Bunker Hill's Concert Season:
Música en tus Manos - Dolce Suono Ensemble performs works by Gaubert, Rorem, Tian, Latin sets, and Bancks.
November 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, Sewell
The Hutchins Ensemble – members of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic perform works by Domenic Salerni, Kile Smith, Philip Maneval, Mozart, and Schubert.
April 4, 2027, at 3:00 pm at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, Sewell
The Women of Chicago's Black Renaissance - Pianist Michelle Cann presents works by Holt, King, Price, Smith, and Bonds.
May 23, 2027, at 3:00 pm at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, Sewell
Schwarz and Bournaki Cello & Piano Duo perform works by Foote, Beethoven, Steinke, and Brahms.
June 6, 2027, at 3:00 pm at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, Sewell
Tickets and more information are available at https://www.musicatbunkerhill.org/.
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