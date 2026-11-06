ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast and Creative Team Named by THE ACTORS STUDIO OF NEW JERSEY

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The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the cast and creative team for Once Upon a One More Time, the company's highly anticipated production of the hit musical featuring the iconic music of Britney Spears. Presented at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, this production will serve as the grand finale of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's 2026 Main Stage season.

Featuring some of Britney Spears' biggest hits, including "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Toxic," and "Stronger," Once Upon a One More Timeturns the traditional fairytale world upside down in a wildly entertaining musical comedy about discovering your voice, challenging expectations, and rewriting your own story.

What happens when Cinderella, Snow White, and their fellow fairytale princesses begin questioning the stories they've always been told? In Once Upon a One More Time, the familiar fairytale world gets a major makeover when a mysterious book finds its way into the hands of the princesses. When Cinderella receives a copy of The Feminine Mystique, the princesses begin to question everything they thought they knew about love, happiness, and their happily-ever-afters. As they explore new ideas about independence, identity, and what it means to be a woman, the princesses embark on a journey that challenges the expectations placed upon them by their stories. With the help of a little magic and a whole lot of Britney Spears, they begin to discover that perhaps their happily-ever-after doesn't have to look the way it was written. Filled with high-energy choreography, spectacular theatrical moments, and a soundtrack of unforgettable pop hits, Once Upon a One More Time is a celebration of empowerment, friendship, and finding the courage to take control of your own destiny.

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is excited to welcome an exciting ensemble of performers to bring this fairytale world to life. The cast features Katie Claire McGrath* as Cinderella, Aerika Gabbin as Snow White, Andrew Tufano* as Prince Charming, Kristin Wetherington* as Stepmother, Aaliyah Ellison as Betany, Melissa Calicchio as Belinda, Kimora Mitchell as Rapunzel, Karina Yakubisin as Sleeping Beauty, Devin Rain Leonard as Princess Pea, Charley Rogers as Little Mermaid, Larry Brustofski as Narrator, Kiley Rose Burke Perez as Fairy Godmother, Rocky Lopez as Little Girl, Mark Edelstein as Clumsy, and Jason Tobias as Prince Erudite. Rounding out the company are Anthony Yakobchuk, Brendan Maly and Zay Tucker as Princes, Bella Brodine as Belle, and Makayla LaBode as Esmeralda/Dance Captain.

Leading the production is an accomplished creative team bringing together theater professionals from across New Jersey and the greater New York metropolitan area. Michael Restaino and Adriana Negron will serve as Director and Choreographer, respectively, with James Russo as Associate Director and Lighting Designer. The creative team also includes Daniela Jimenez Ochoa as Music Director, Dan F. Sims as Production Manager, Joey Palazzo as Stage Manager, Chandy Bennett as Costume Designer, Robert Delgado as Wig Designer, Chuck Lid as Set Designer, and Scott Festa as Sound Engineer. Together, this team will bring the musical's unique blend of fairytale fantasy, contemporary pop culture, and high-energy theatrical storytelling to the stage.

Once Upon a One More Time is presented as part of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's ongoing residency at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue in Dunellen, New Jersey. The production is supported in part by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) through its A.R.T. Phase II program, an investment designed to help strengthen New Jersey's arts and entertainment industry. This support has helped The Actors Studio of New Jersey expand its production capabilities, invest in theatrical equipment and technical resources, and continue developing its presence as a professional producing theater company in New Jersey. Through its residency at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, The Actors Studio of New Jersey continues to build a home for professional theatrical productions, providing opportunities for established artists and emerging performers while bringing high-quality live entertainment to audiences throughout Central New Jersey and beyond.

As the final production of the company's 2026 season, Once Upon a One More Time represents another milestone in The Actors Studio of New Jersey's continued growth. Following a season of ambitious productions and theatrical experiences, the company closes out the year with a celebration of music, movement, storytelling, and the magic of live theater. From beloved fairytale characters to the unmistakable music of Britney Spears, audiences can expect an energetic theatrical experience that invites everyone to believe in the possibility of a new beginning.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Once Upon a One More Time will be presented at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey. Tickets and additional information are available at www.actorsstudionj.org.

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