Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
|SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)
|ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
|Jennifer Koh and Jun Märkl Return!
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/05)
|Popcorn Falls
Surflight Theatre (9/27-10/01)
|Jurassic Park in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
|Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
State Theatre New Jersey (12/03-12/03)
|Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
|A Good Day
The Shawnee Playhouse (9/09-9/24)
