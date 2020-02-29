New York Singer Comes To Quincy in SONGS FROM THE HEART

"Songs From The Heart" features music by Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and others, starring Corinna Sowers Adler who is a well-known professional cabaret singer from NYC, having performed her solo shows in many venues including Feinstein's, The Triad, Feinstein's / 54 Below and Jazz at Lincoln Center's famed Appel Room. She has been a featured performer five times on the NYC Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention, most recently singing Bernstein's famed "Glitter and Be Gay" on the Rose Theater stage. Corinna is a six-time Tony Award Nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education and has been named one of the best voices in New York City!

"Songs From The Heart", Produced by JM Productions, will be performed on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 at 11:30am and Friday, April 24 at 8pm at the Common Market, 97 Willard Street, Quincy, MA. Tickets are $25 - $39 by calling (617) 773-9532 or by clicking HERE.





