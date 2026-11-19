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The New Jersey Youth Chorus (NJYC), a program of Wharton Arts, will spread holiday cheer throughout December with a series of special performances celebrating music, community, and the spirit of the season. As NJYC celebrates its 35th anniversary season with the theme Coming Home—Honoring Our Roots. Celebrating Our Future., choristers from all five ensembles will share their music at venues throughout New Jersey, including a special appearance with internationally acclaimed Canadian Brass at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

The festivities begin with 'Home for the Holidays' on Sunday, December 6, at 4 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church in Morristown. The concert will feature NJYC's Sola Voce and Coriste ensembles, joined by brass and percussion. Adding a special touch to the celebration, alumni from across the decades will return home to join the current choristers, bringing together generations of voices in the NJYC family. Through carols, readings, video, and photographs, the program will explore the meaning of home, the richness of different holiday traditions, and the things that connect us all: family, memories, and celebration. Music selections will include Carol of the Bells, Veni, Veni Emmanuel, S'vivon, Somewhere in My Memory, Crowded Table, Patake, and several of the beloved David Willcocks carol arrangements, along with familiar singalongs and solo performances.

The spirit of coming home will extend beyond the music with the NJYC Winter Village, a collection of small houses individually decorated by the choristers, creating a festive display in the church lobby and reception area. Guests will also enjoy complimentary holiday treats representing different cultures. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, available at NJYC.org.

On Saturday, December 12, NJYC's Coriste ensemble will join famed Canadian Brass for Christmas with Canadian Brass at 3 p.m. in NJPAC's Victoria Theater in Newark. One of the world's leading brass ensembles, Canadian Brass is renowned for its exceptional musicianship, engaging performances, and signature blend of musical excellence and humor. The collaboration is especially meaningful to NJYC, which has had the privilege of performing with Canadian Brass seven times throughout its history. Sharing the stage with the celebrated quintet once again during its 35th anniversary season is a particularly special highlight. Coriste will perform Canadian Brass arrangements of Ding Dong Merrily on High and Sweet Songs of Christmas, as well as Michael John Trotta's a cappella arrangement of Veni, Veni Emmanuel. Drawing on the ancient 'O' Antiphons, which date to the ninth century, the arrangement gives the centuries-old hymn a contemporary character through driving rhythmic ostinatos, suspended harmonies, and percussive syncopation, complemented by hand drum, triangle, and tambourine.

On Saturday, December 19, NJYC's Primo Coro will visit Juniper Village in Chatham for a holiday caroling performance. The young singers will perform Happy Winter by Jill Gallina and Red Bird by Teresa Jennings and invite residents to join them in singing favorite and familiar Christmas carols. Choristers will also share handmade holiday cards filled with warm winter wishes for the residents.

Later that evening, NJYC's Cor Amici and Camerata will join Imperial Brass for a Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Morristown Presbyterian Church in Morristown. Imperial Brass will present a festive mix of holiday works composed specifically for brass band, traditional carols and classics, jazz-infused charts, and pop and swing standards, including Let It Go, Defying Gravity, Frosty the Snowman, and Sleigh Ride. The NJYC choristers will add their voices to the celebration with familiar favorites such as Noel Nouvelet, arr. Michael Elgin; We Wish You a Merry Christmas, arr. Stephen McNeff; and Carl Nygard's playful choral parody of O Christmas Tree.

The December performances are part of NJYC's 35th anniversary celebration, bringing together current choristers, alumni, and the broader community to honor the Chorus' history and celebrate the generations of singers that make up its choir family.

For tickets and additional information about New Jersey Youth Chorus performances, visit NJYC.org.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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