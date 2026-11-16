"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Unveils Catering Partnership With Constellation Culinary Group
Constellation will introduce grab-and-go dining and themed cocktails inspired by NJPAC's featured artists, with a new event venue opening on the campus in summer 2027.
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced a new partnership that will bring Constellation's award-winning approach to one of the nation's premier performing arts centers.
Beginning January 1, 2027, Constellation will serve as NJPAC's exclusive caterer and operator of retail dining, providing food and beverage experiences at performances, private events, and special occasions across the Arts Center.
Founded in 2008, Constellation Culinary Group has built its reputation for delivering best-in-class dining and hospitality at prestigious cultural destinations and venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. The company is known for combining operational excellence, inventive menus, and thoughtful service with an approach tailored to the unique character of each destination.
Constellation will introduce a new grab-and-go dining experience at NJPAC, offering guests inspired food and beverage options to enjoy before performances. Constellation will also oversee concessions and beverage service at intermission bars.
Guests can expect an elevated take on traditional theater concessions, with a selection of portable, performance-friendly bites designed for easy enjoyment before a show or during intermission. Culinary offerings will include artisanal snacks and small plates such as rosemary-marcona almond nut trios, European cheese plates, charcuterie, petit fours and lemon shortbread cake, alongside sandwiches including prosciutto and fig baguettes, lemon-herb chicken ciabatta and roasted vegetable pesto focaccia.
The beverage program will feature creatively crafted specialty cocktails, some inspired by NJPAC's featured artists. For select engagements, Constellation Culinary Group will develop themed cocktails that draw from the history and creative legacy of the performers on stage, offering guests a unique sensory experience.
“Hospitality is an essential part of the NJPAC experience, and we are excited to have a partner who will elevate the experience of every guest who walks through our doors,” says John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC. “Constellation Culinary Group brings an exceptional level of creativity to their work, and I look forward to surprising and delighting our patrons with Constellation's new offerings.”
The partnership comes during an exciting period of growth for NJPAC and will expand further in summer 2027 with the opening of a new dedicated event venue on the Arts Center's campus. Constellation will bring its award-winning catering and hospitality experience to this new space, which will be an ideal setting for weddings, corporate gatherings, social celebrations, and other special events.
“We are thrilled to partner with NJPAC, an institution that plays such an important role in the region's cultural life,” said Morgan Bedore, President of Dining & Events at Elior North America. “Our approach begins with understanding what makes a venue special and creating dining and event experiences that feel authentic to that setting. We look forward to working alongside the NJPAC team to bring thoughtful food, warm hospitality, and memorable experiences to audiences and event guests alike.”
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