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Neil Berg, Rita Harvey, Anika Larsen and More to Perform in New Year's Eve Broadway Celebration

The December 31 concert at Inserra Theater in Montvale, New Jersey, will feature Broadway favorites performed by a lineup of Broadway veterans.

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Neil Berg, Rita Harvey, Anika Larsen and More to Perform in New Year's Eve Broadway Celebration

Neil Berg will ring out 2026 with Neil Berg's New Year's Eve Broadway Celebration, an evening of Broadway favorites at the Inserra Theater at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey, on Thursday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by Broadway veterans Rita Harvey, Anika Larsen, Danny Zolli, and Richard Todd Adams, along with additional special guests.

Berg will accompany the performers on piano, joined by Broadway veteran drummer Keith Crupi and bassist Ken Harten.

The evening will celebrate the music of Broadway as audiences prepare to welcome 2027. The concert is scheduled to conclude by 10 p.m., allowing attendees to continue their New Year's Eve celebrations before midnight.

The performance is open to audiences of all ages.

Tickets and Performance Information

Neil Berg's New Year's Eve Broadway Celebration
Thursday, December 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.

Inserra Theater at Saint Joseph Regional High School
40 Chestnut Ridge Road
Montvale, NJ 07645

Tickets start at $38.37, including fees.

Online ticket sales will end at 5 p.m. on the day of the performance. If tickets remain available, box office sales will begin at 6 p.m. at the venue, with cash and checks accepted only.

Free parking is available.

Tickets and additional information are available through Eventbrite.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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