NJPAC to Open New PSEG Foundation Social Impact Film Season With Healthcare Affordability Documentary

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will launch a new season of PSEG Foundation Social Impact Film screenings on Monday, November 30, at 6PM.

The screening will be held as part of a Standing in Solidarity program, Breaking Barriers to Affordable Healthcare, which will address the rising costs of U.S. healthcare and what resources New Jersey residents can access to make quality care more affordable.

Social service organizations and other nonprofits will be on hand to share resources.

“NJPAC's Standing in Solidarity series is an important vehicle for information sharing on pressing topics like affordability and healthcare,” said Dr. Sherri-Ann Butterfield, NJPAC Senior Vice President, Social Impact. “We know that salaries do not keep pace with the rising costs of medical care, and we want our participants to walk away with practical resources and expert advice from healthcare professionals.”

The season's first PSEG Foundation Social Impact Film is The Healthcare Divide, a FRONTLINE documentary about how pressure to increase profits in U.S. hospitals is endangering the care of low-income populations.



“The PSEG Foundation is proud to support NJPAC and their role in bringing communities together through events that shine a light on critical issues, including affordability,” said Maria Spina, Senior Manager, PSEG Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility. “We know that many families struggle to afford basic necessities, and raising awareness is essential to understanding and addressing the root causes of these challenges.”



In partnership with Dodge Poetry, the program will open with poetry from Ray Jane, a Brooklyn-based spoken word artist whose first book is Black Like That.

Following the film screening, Deborah Visconi, President and CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, NJ, will moderate an informative conversation with questions from the audience.

Featured panelists include: Rochelle Evans, RN, Executive Director, Healthcare Foundation of the Oranges, Iris Jones, Assistant Commissioner, Division of Family Health Services at the New Jersey Department of Health, and Dr. Arnold Williams, Medical Director/Chair, RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health Center in Toms River, NJ.

Now in its sixth year, Standing in Solidarity — NJPAC's ongoing series of monthly conversations built around issues of social impact — is supported by the PSEG Foundation. Most of these programs include a screening of a socially-engaged documentary paired with a thought-provoking post-screening talk featuring a panel of academics, advocates, journalists and others deeply engaged with the topic.

To learn more visit Standing in Solidarity.



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