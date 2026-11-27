NJPAC Cyber Sale to Offer $30 Tickets to THE NUTCRACKER, RIVERDANCE and More
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is offering $30 tickets to select performances from the holiday season through May 2027 as part of its annual Cyber Sale, its largest to date. Featured performances include The Nutcracker, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Riverdance, Sonic Live in Concert, and R&B favorites Dru Hill & Mýa, alongside stand-up comedy, live film scores and more.
The Cyber Sale runs Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Visit www.njpac.org or the Cyber Sale page for ticket information. All performances take place at NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark, N.J.
December 2026
Ron Taylor
Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
Following his win on Netflix's Funny AF with Kevin Hart, Ron Taylor brings his stand-up comedy to Newark.
Dru Hill & Mýa
Friday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Dru Hill will perform R&B favorites including “In My Bed” and “Tell Me,” alongside Grammy winner Mýa, whose hits include “Case of the Ex” and “It's All About Me.”
Christmas with Canadian Brass
Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
The brass quintet puts its own spin on Christmas carols and holiday favorites, joined by the New Jersey Youth Chorus' Coriste ensemble.
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
Saturday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Masked musicians and vocalists perform orchestral arrangements of rock and metal favorites on a candlelit stage.
The Nutcracker with the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Follow Clara into a world of toy soldiers and dancing sweets as the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine brings Tchaikovsky's holiday classic to the stage.
Theherav: The Ghazal Project
Friday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
Two vocalists, accompanied by sarangi and tabla, explore the ghazal's poetry of love, longing and remembrance through melody and improvisation.
Musiq Soulchild & Kindred the Family Soul
Saturday, December 19 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Philadelphia neo-soul takes center stage with Musiq Soulchild, the voice behind “Love” and “Halfcrazy,” and married duo Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon, whose songs include “Far Away” and “Stars.”
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Saturday, December 26 at 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Cirque Dreams Holidaze combines aerial feats, acrobatics, juggling and Broadway-style theatrical elements in a holiday-themed production.
January and February 2027
Cinderella with the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine
Sunday, January 17 at 3:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
A glass slipper, a midnight deadline and a little magic set the stage for the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's retelling of the classic fairy tale.
Samantha Bee: How to Survive Menopause
Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
Samantha Bee explores menopause in a candid comedic one-woman show drawing on her own experiences.
Bluey's Big Play
Saturday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Bluey, Bingo and the Heeler family leap from the screen to the stage in a live adventure featuring puppetry and music for young audiences and their families.
Nai Ni Chen Dance Company: Year of the Goat
Saturday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
The company celebrates the Lunar New Year with the Dragon Dance, the Lion Dance, acrobatics and colorful costumes in a family-friendly program exploring Chinese dance and culture.
Riverdance 30: The New Generation
Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 13 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
A new generation of dancers performs the intricate Irish footwork and Grammy-winning music that brought Riverdance international recognition.
Arnez J
Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Theater
The former BET ComicView host brings his animated characters, physical storytelling and stand-up comedy to the Victoria Theater.
Jorge Celedón: La Historia Mía
Saturday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
One of contemporary vallenato's leading voices, Jorge Celedón brings the accordion-driven music of his Colombian roots to Newark.
March through May 2027
The Legend of Korra in Concert
Friday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
A live orchestra performs Jeremy Zuckerman's score alongside scenes from the animated series set in the Avatar universe.
David Nihill: Taking Tangents Tour
Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater
Irish comedian David Nihill explores travel, cultural misunderstandings and life abroad in his storytelling-driven stand-up show.
Batman Returns in Concert
Saturday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Tim Burton's Gotham City returns to the big screen as the New Jersey Symphony performs Danny Elfman's score live, with Michael Keaton's Batman facing Catwoman and the Penguin.
Sonic Live in Concert
Friday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Celebrating 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, a live ensemble, rock musicians and vocalists perform music from the games alongside footage from across the series.
Romeo + Juliet in Concert
Sunday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall
Baz Luhrmann's film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes returns to the big screen for its 30th anniversary, with a live ensemble performing the score and soundtrack.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of NJPAC
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