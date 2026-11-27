NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is offering $30 tickets to select performances from the holiday season through May 2027 as part of its annual Cyber Sale, its largest to date. Featured performances include The Nutcracker, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Riverdance, Sonic Live in Concert, and R&B favorites Dru Hill & Mýa, alongside stand-up comedy, live film scores and more.

The Cyber Sale runs Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Visit www.njpac.org or the Cyber Sale page for ticket information. All performances take place at NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark, N.J.

December 2026

Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

Following his win on Netflix's Funny AF with Kevin Hart, Ron Taylor brings his stand-up comedy to Newark.

Dru Hill & Mýa

Friday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Dru Hill will perform R&B favorites including “In My Bed” and “Tell Me,” alongside Grammy winner Mýa, whose hits include “Case of the Ex” and “It's All About Me.”

Christmas with Canadian Brass

Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

The brass quintet puts its own spin on Christmas carols and holiday favorites, joined by the New Jersey Youth Chorus' Coriste ensemble.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

Saturday, December 12 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Masked musicians and vocalists perform orchestral arrangements of rock and metal favorites on a candlelit stage.

The Nutcracker with the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Follow Clara into a world of toy soldiers and dancing sweets as the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine brings Tchaikovsky's holiday classic to the stage.

Theherav: The Ghazal Project

Friday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

Two vocalists, accompanied by sarangi and tabla, explore the ghazal's poetry of love, longing and remembrance through melody and improvisation.

Musiq Soulchild & Kindred the Family Soul

Saturday, December 19 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Philadelphia neo-soul takes center stage with Musiq Soulchild, the voice behind “Love” and “Halfcrazy,” and married duo Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon, whose songs include “Far Away” and “Stars.”

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Saturday, December 26 at 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Cirque Dreams Holidaze combines aerial feats, acrobatics, juggling and Broadway-style theatrical elements in a holiday-themed production.

January and February 2027

Cinderella with the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

Sunday, January 17 at 3:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

A glass slipper, a midnight deadline and a little magic set the stage for the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's retelling of the classic fairy tale.

Samantha Bee: How to Survive Menopause

Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

Samantha Bee explores menopause in a candid comedic one-woman show drawing on her own experiences.

Bluey's Big Play

Saturday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Bluey, Bingo and the Heeler family leap from the screen to the stage in a live adventure featuring puppetry and music for young audiences and their families.

Nai Ni Chen Dance Company: Year of the Goat

Saturday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

The company celebrates the Lunar New Year with the Dragon Dance, the Lion Dance, acrobatics and colorful costumes in a family-friendly program exploring Chinese dance and culture.

Riverdance 30: The New Generation

Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 13 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

A new generation of dancers performs the intricate Irish footwork and Grammy-winning music that brought Riverdance international recognition.

Arnez J

Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Theater

The former BET ComicView host brings his animated characters, physical storytelling and stand-up comedy to the Victoria Theater.

Jorge Celedón: La Historia Mía

Saturday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

One of contemporary vallenato's leading voices, Jorge Celedón brings the accordion-driven music of his Colombian roots to Newark.

March through May 2027

The Legend of Korra in Concert

Friday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

A live orchestra performs Jeremy Zuckerman's score alongside scenes from the animated series set in the Avatar universe.

David Nihill: Taking Tangents Tour

Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. — Victoria Theater

Irish comedian David Nihill explores travel, cultural misunderstandings and life abroad in his storytelling-driven stand-up show.

Batman Returns in Concert

Saturday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Tim Burton's Gotham City returns to the big screen as the New Jersey Symphony performs Danny Elfman's score live, with Michael Keaton's Batman facing Catwoman and the Penguin.

Sonic Live in Concert

Friday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Celebrating 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, a live ensemble, rock musicians and vocalists perform music from the games alongside footage from across the series.

Romeo + Juliet in Concert

Sunday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. — Prudential Hall

Baz Luhrmann's film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes returns to the big screen for its 30th anniversary, with a live ensemble performing the score and soundtrack.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of NJPAC

Free newsletter Get New Jersey theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from New Jersey, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Al Bastin - JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 5 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming