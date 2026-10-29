Mykal Kilgore & David Smolokoff to Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC

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The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has revealed its cast for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs November 6–22 in Deal Park, Ocean Township (Monmouth County), New Jersey. The musical is the first collaboration of famed British songwriting team Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Broadway's Mykal Kilgore is the Narrator and the Jersey Shore's own David Smolokoff stars as Joseph. The cast also includes Ryan Williams as Pharaoh/Issachar, Mitchell Sink as Simeon, Rutledge Varley as Jacob, and Bradley S. Kieper as Potiphar/Naphtali.

The rest of the company includes Jeremy Konopka, Garid Garcia, Michael Daly Jr., Kolter Erickson, Mark Edelstein, Brody Wurr, Aneesh Kanthan, Lizz Pietrucha, Hannah Truman and Mia Gomez Montero. Joseph is directed by Nick Hrutkay with choreography by Maggie Savoie and music direction by Charles Santoro. David Heguy is lighting designer and Cody Tells Rutledge is scenic designer. Costumes are by Emily Verrilli, sound by Gage Baker and props by Hiro Kupferman. Jackie Robinson is production stage manager, Jamie Kasprovitz is production manager and Andrew DePrisco is producer.

Performances run November 6-22. Tickets are $25 for students and $47 to $79 for adults. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park with free parking.

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