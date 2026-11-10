Ms. Pat to Bring RAISING CHAOS Stand-Up Tour to NJPAC in Newark

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Comedian and actress Ms. Pat is bringing Chaos to Newark. The Emmy-nominated star of The Ms. Pat Show brings her stand-up tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for two nights, Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, 2027, at 7 p.m. Audiences can expect the fearless storytelling and sharp comic timing that led The Washington Post to call her comedy “unforgiving and darkly hilarious.”

The tour follows a banner year for Ms. Pat, whose groundbreaking Paramount+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show earned its fourth Emmy nomination in 2026. Her court show Ms. Pat Settles It was renewed for a fourth season, and her newest series, America's Funniest People, premiered. Now she's taking Chaos to theaters across the country through the end of 2027.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. ET at NJPAC.org. The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. ET with the code CHAOS, and the local presale begins Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets are available at MsPatComedy.com.

Declared by The Huffington Post as “the real hero of sitcom TV,” Patricia Williams-Lee (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress. Her critically acclaimed multi-Emmy Nominated sitcom The Ms. Pat Show, produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, is set to premiere its highly anticipated Sixth Season on Paramount+ in 2027. The premiere of the series on BET+ shattered viewership records on the streamer with so many fans clamoring to watch since then that the app has crashed multiple times. Based on Pat's real-life story of an inner-city drug dealer turned suburban mom, the R-rated comedy has garnered Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series” in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2026. The Ms. Pat Show has been a hit with fans and critics alike with The Hollywood Reporter raving “Think Roseanne of the 1980s and 1990s, but even rawer” and Essence Magazine gushing “Ms. Pat is headed for the comedy stratosphere.”

Following the success of The Ms. Pat Show, BET/Paramount Global signed Pat to a multi-genre overall deal under which she will produce, write and perform in new series and other projects—both scripted and unscripted— across all platforms. Under this deal, her popular weekly court show Ms. Pat Settles It debuted on BET linear in October 2023 and is about to enter its Fourth Season. Coming up, Pat can also be seen as host of VH1's America's Funniest People from the producers of America's Funniest Videos.

Pat's highly anticipated second book MS. AMERICAN DREAM, the follow up memoir to Pat's NAACP Image Award Nominated Rabbit, was released on September 29th, 2026 with Booklist declaring it “Wildly entertaining” and offering “Williams-Lee's story illustrates how humor can help reframe adversity and overcome it by tenacity, faith, generosity, and resourcefulness.” The book debuted in the top 10 of both the Rich & Famous and Celebrity & Popular Culture lists on Amazon.

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