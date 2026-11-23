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The Morris Choral Society will perform two Holiday Concerts this year, The first will be at 7:00 on Friday, December 11 in Assumption Church, 91 Maple Avenue in Morristown and the second will be on Sunday, December 13, at 3:00 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 Mountain Way in Morris Plains. The program is entitled Home for the Holidays Goes to the Movies and will feature memorable musical moments from older holiday films such as A Christmas Carol starring George C, Scott and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, to newer ones including The Polar Express and Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.

The program also features the women's treble ensemble, High Society, the men's group, Express Male. For the Assumption Church concert, the special guest will be soprano Sophie Havens, the winner of the R. Wayne Walters Scholarship, and the guest at the Sunday program will be the Morristown High School Choir under the direction of Christine Scott.

MCS Music Director Michael Shane Wittenburg has conducted internationally, including a production of Puccini's Turandot at the Romanian National Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and has studied with Henry Charles Smith, David Effron, and Michael Jinbo.

MCS accompanist Jennifer Yang has served as the organist and accompanist for Morristown United Methodist Church for 10 years. She has performed internationally as a soloist and in chamber music and choral concerts.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 5 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Studio Players 6% 2 Art House Productions 6% 3 99 Cent Players 6% 4 Phoenix Productions 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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