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Morris Choral Society to Perform Two Holiday Concerts in Morristown and Morris Plains
The program features music from holiday films including A Christmas Carol and The Polar Express, with soprano Sophie Havens as guest at the Morristown concert.
The Morris Choral Society will perform two Holiday Concerts this year, The first will be at 7:00 on Friday, December 11 in Assumption Church, 91 Maple Avenue in Morristown and the second will be on Sunday, December 13, at 3:00 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 Mountain Way in Morris Plains. The program is entitled Home for the Holidays Goes to the Movies and will feature memorable musical moments from older holiday films such as A Christmas Carol starring George C, Scott and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, to newer ones including The Polar Express and Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.
The program also features the women's treble ensemble, High Society, the men's group, Express Male. For the Assumption Church concert, the special guest will be soprano Sophie Havens, the winner of the R. Wayne Walters Scholarship, and the guest at the Sunday program will be the Morristown High School Choir under the direction of Christine Scott.
MCS Music Director Michael Shane Wittenburg has conducted internationally, including a production of Puccini's Turandot at the Romanian National Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and has studied with Henry Charles Smith, David Effron, and Michael Jinbo.
MCS accompanist Jennifer Yang has served as the organist and accompanist for Morristown United Methodist Church for 10 years. She has performed internationally as a soloist and in chamber music and choral concerts.
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