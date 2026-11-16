NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The rhythms of Yoruba ceremonial traditions take center stage on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., when the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the world premiere of Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings pianist and composer Michele Rosewoman's New Yor-Uba Ensemble and choreographer Danys “La Mora” Pérez Prades's Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Dance Ensemble for an immersive performance exploring the enduring influence of Yoruba traditions on Afro-Cuban music and dance and contemporary jazz. 'Oru' refers to a sacred sequence of rhythmic drumming and chants dedicated to the Orishas (deities) in Yoruba and Afro-Cuban religious traditions, and 'de oro' is Spanish for 'of gold' or 'golden'.

Bringing two pioneering ensembles together for the first time, Sacred Visions draws on decades of artistic exploration and cross-cultural exchange. Rosewoman, known for her long -standing highly acclaimed Quintessence ensemble, founded New Yor-Uba in 1983. She has spent more than four decades forging connections between contemporary jazz and Cuban folkloric music. Pérez, a 2019 Dance/USA Doris Duke Artist Fellow, founded Oyu Oro in 2005 to preserve, celebrate, and advance Afro-Cuban dance traditions.

In this new collaboration, Pérez's choreography gives physical expression to Rosewoman's contemporary jazz suite, drawing on the power and vocabulary of Afro-Cuban folkloric dance to translate ancestral stories and sacred rhythms into movement. Those rhythms form the work's common language: informing Rosewoman's compositions, driving the choreography, and creating space for the musicians' improvisations. With both ensembles sharing the stage, audiences experience a dynamic dialogue between music and movement, as rhythms are heard, interpreted, and brought to life through dance.

Rosewoman, a 2025 Mellon Foundation Jazz Legacies Fellow, has also contributed as a pianist and composer to Arturo O'Farrill's GRAMMY-winning album Cuba: The Conversation Continues. Pérez is internationally recognized for her work as a choreographer, performer, educator, and leading interpreter of Afro-Cuban folkloric dance.

The evening performance follows NJPAC's free annual Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace, an afternoon celebration featuring cultural activities, performances, and family programming.

NJPAC'S ALL-DAY KWANZAA CELEBRATION

FREE Kwanzaa Festival & Marketplace

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 1:00–6:00 p.m. | FREE admission

NJPAC's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace brings generations together for face painting, dance, cultural storytelling, a candle-lighting ceremony, vibunzi and activities inspired by the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Families can learn dance steps together, explore the marketplace and share in traditions that celebrate unity, creativity and community.

NJPAC Holiday Market

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | Noon–8:00 p.m.

Visitors can also browse NJPAC's new Holiday Market, where more than 30 curated vendors offer handcrafted jewelry, artwork, clothing, home goods and gifts.

Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. | Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage

Tickets are available at NJPAC.org by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 26% 2 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 24% 3 WEST SIDE STORY Paper Mill Playhouse 5% 4 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Phoenix Productions 5% 5 SPRING AWAKENING Ferrell Studios 3% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 10% 2 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 7% 3 THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Magnolia Productions 7% 4 WHAT BECAME OF US George Street Playhouse 7% 5 LEGACY OF LIGHT Catalyst Theater Company 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 28% 2 North Brunswick Drama Group 19% 3 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 4 Phoenix Productions 5% 5 Algonquin Arts Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 14% 2 Beck Roth - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 11% 3 Eliott Wells - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 7% 4 Daniel Durant - ELEPHANT SHOES Two River Theater 6% 5 Nicolette Carcaldi - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming