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Michele Rosewoman and Danys Pérez Prades to Premiere SACRED VISIONS: ORU DE ORO at NJPAC Kwanzaa Celebration
The Victoria Theater production blends Yoruba ceremonial rhythms with contemporary jazz and Afro-Cuban folkloric dance.
The rhythms of Yoruba ceremonial traditions take center stage on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., when the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the world premiere of Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro.
This groundbreaking collaboration brings pianist and composer Michele Rosewoman's New Yor-Uba Ensemble and choreographer Danys “La Mora” Pérez Prades's Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Dance Ensemble for an immersive performance exploring the enduring influence of Yoruba traditions on Afro-Cuban music and dance and contemporary jazz. 'Oru' refers to a sacred sequence of rhythmic drumming and chants dedicated to the Orishas (deities) in Yoruba and Afro-Cuban religious traditions, and 'de oro' is Spanish for 'of gold' or 'golden'.
Bringing two pioneering ensembles together for the first time, Sacred Visions draws on decades of artistic exploration and cross-cultural exchange. Rosewoman, known for her long -standing highly acclaimed Quintessence ensemble, founded New Yor-Uba in 1983. She has spent more than four decades forging connections between contemporary jazz and Cuban folkloric music. Pérez, a 2019 Dance/USA Doris Duke Artist Fellow, founded Oyu Oro in 2005 to preserve, celebrate, and advance Afro-Cuban dance traditions.
In this new collaboration, Pérez's choreography gives physical expression to Rosewoman's contemporary jazz suite, drawing on the power and vocabulary of Afro-Cuban folkloric dance to translate ancestral stories and sacred rhythms into movement. Those rhythms form the work's common language: informing Rosewoman's compositions, driving the choreography, and creating space for the musicians' improvisations. With both ensembles sharing the stage, audiences experience a dynamic dialogue between music and movement, as rhythms are heard, interpreted, and brought to life through dance.
Rosewoman, a 2025 Mellon Foundation Jazz Legacies Fellow, has also contributed as a pianist and composer to Arturo O'Farrill's GRAMMY-winning album Cuba: The Conversation Continues. Pérez is internationally recognized for her work as a choreographer, performer, educator, and leading interpreter of Afro-Cuban folkloric dance.
The evening performance follows NJPAC's free annual Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace, an afternoon celebration featuring cultural activities, performances, and family programming.
NJPAC'S ALL-DAY KWANZAA CELEBRATION
FREE Kwanzaa Festival & Marketplace
Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 1:00–6:00 p.m. | FREE admission
NJPAC's annual Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace brings generations together for face painting, dance, cultural storytelling, a candle-lighting ceremony, vibunzi and activities inspired by the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Families can learn dance steps together, explore the marketplace and share in traditions that celebrate unity, creativity and community.
NJPAC Holiday Market
Saturday, December 19, 2026 | Noon–8:00 p.m.
Visitors can also browse NJPAC's new Holiday Market, where more than 30 curated vendors offer handcrafted jewelry, artwork, clothing, home goods and gifts.
Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro
Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. | Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage
Tickets are available at NJPAC.org by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.
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