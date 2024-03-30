Masterwork Arts 2024 Community Arts Grants Applications Available

One grant will be given at the $1,000 level. Three additional grants will be issued at the $500 level.
For the 2024-2025 award season, The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation will issue four community arts grants to organizations or individuals striving for excellence in the arts in the tri-state area. One grant will be given at the $1,000 level. Three additional grants will be issued at the $500 level. Individual aspiring artists and arts organizations located in the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut are encouraged to apply.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact masterworkarts@gmail.com to receive an application and submit the completed form by midnight Wednesday, May 1 to be considered for the 2024-2025 grant season.
Here are more specifics on the grant criteria:
Awardees agree to be featured in Masterwork Arts promotional materials and promote Masterwork Arts offerings.
Awardees will be notified the week of June 16, 2024.
Email masterworkarts@gmail.com for your application. Fill it out and email it back to masterworkarts@gmail.com before midnight Wednesday, May 1, 2023
Questions? Contact masterworkarts@gmail.com.
Masterwork Music & Art Foundation was founded more than 60 years ago in Morristown, New Jersey. The Founders, Shirley May and David Randolph, were passionate about the arts and understood the importance of nurturing developing artists and making the arts available to a broad audience. Generations of artists were influenced by the years of concerts, theatrical events and fine arts projects Masterwork Arts funded and produced. Today, Masterwork Arts supports excellence in the arts through a variety of grant offerings and awards, a virtual series "A Life in the Arts and virtual classes that are open to all.
