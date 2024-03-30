Masterwork Arts 2024 Community Arts Grants Applications Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the 2024-2025 award season, The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation will issue four community arts grants to organizations or individuals striving for excellence in the arts in the tri-state area. One grant will be given at the $1,000 level. Three additional grants will be issued at the $500 level. Individual aspiring artists and arts organizations located in the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut are encouraged to apply.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact masterworkarts@gmail.com to receive an application and submit the completed form by midnight Wednesday, May 1 to be considered for the 2024-2025 grant season.

Here are more specifics on the grant criteria:

Masterwork is looking for the best proposals for arts projects that encompass fine and performing arts - including music, dance, visual art, and nonprofit theatre productions that engage the community.

Volunteer involvement is an important factor. Please explain how volunteers will be engaged for your submission.

Applications that illustrate a commitment to excellence in the arts through theme and/or design will receive greater consideration.

Applications that illustrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through reach, theme and/or by design are encouraged to apply.

Note that this award is not intended to cover operating expenses or support for a fundraising initiative.

2023-2024 Community Grant Awardees should not apply.

Community Grant Awardees prior to 2023-2024 are encouraged to apply.

Applicants should identify how The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation will be recognized in relation to the work.

Awardees agree to be featured in Masterwork Arts promotional materials and promote Masterwork Arts offerings.

Awardees will be notified the week of June 16, 2024.

How to apply:

Email masterworkarts@gmail.com for your application. Fill it out and email it back to masterworkarts@gmail.com before midnight Wednesday, May 1, 2023

Questions? Contact masterworkarts@gmail.com.

About Masterwork Arts

Masterwork Music & Art Foundation was founded more than 60 years ago in Morristown, New Jersey. The Founders, Shirley May and David Randolph, were passionate about the arts and understood the importance of nurturing developing artists and making the arts available to a broad audience. Generations of artists were influenced by the years of concerts, theatrical events and fine arts projects Masterwork Arts funded and produced. Today, Masterwork Arts supports excellence in the arts through a variety of grant offerings and awards, a virtual series "A Life in the Arts and virtual classes that are open to all.