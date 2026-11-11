Mary Bridget Davies to Join JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC

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Mary Bridget Davies, the Tony-nominated star of A Night with Janis Joplin, has joined the cast as the narrator of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Monmouth County, N.J. The musical, which tells the Old Testament story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, runs through Sunday, November 22.

The Axelrod PAC will also welcome Jimmy Helms to the cast, who will perform the Elvis-inspired role of the Pharaoh. The Jersey Shore's own operatic tenor, David Smolokoff, takes on the lead role of Joseph.

Tickets are $25 for students and $47 to $79 for adults. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park with free parking.

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