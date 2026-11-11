 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Mary Bridget Davies to Join JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod PAC will also welcome Jimmy Helms to the cast, who will perform the role of the Pharaoh.

By:
Mary Bridget Davies to Join JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC

Mary Bridget Davies, the Tony-nominated star of A Night with Janis Joplin, has joined the cast as the narrator of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Monmouth County, N.J. The musical, which tells the Old Testament story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, runs through Sunday, November 22.

The Axelrod PAC will also welcome Jimmy Helms to the cast, who will perform the Elvis-inspired role of the Pharaoh. The Jersey Shore's own operatic tenor, David Smolokoff, takes on the lead role of Joseph.

Tickets are $25 for students and $47 to $79 for adults. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park with free parking.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
11/6 - 11/22/2026
The Wizard of Oz
11/6 - 11/29/2026
Recent Articles
Mykal Kilgore & David Smolokoff to Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC
Mykal Kilgore & David Smolokoff to Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC
10/29/2026
LANDSCAPES AND DREAMS Art Show to Open at Axelrod PAC
LANDSCAPES AND DREAMS Art Show to Open at Axelrod PAC
10/27/2026

Local Shows
ANNIE in New Jersey ANNIE
Vanguard Theater (12/03-12/20)
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert in New Jersey Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
Rumors by Neil Simon in New Jersey Rumors by Neil Simon
Pioneer Productions (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition in New Jersey Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (11/18-12/27)
At the Wedding in New Jersey At the Wedding
Wallace Theater at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus (11/13-11/21)
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini in New Jersey Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/22-1/22)
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/21-5/21)
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances in New Jersey Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/22-11/22)
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
State Theatre New Jersey (5/16-5/16)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets