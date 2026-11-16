MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET to Open at Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point

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Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point is gearing up for the holidays with the musical “Miracle on 34th Street.” The show, directed by Chip Garrison, runs December 4-6 and 11-13.

Based on the beloved 1947 movie of the same name, this musical version was written by Meredith Willson and originally performed on Broadway in 1963 under the name of “Here's Love.” Willson, who also wrote “The Music Man” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown, eventually changed the name to match the movie.

The familiar story follows mother-and-daughter Doris, a cynical divorcee, and Susan, a child who is savvy beyond her years. Doris is an executive at Macy's and hires a stranger named Kris Kringle–who, unbeknownst to her, happens to be the real Santa Claus–to play Santa in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Susan was raised to have no illusions in of any mythical person named “Santa Claus,” so a neighbor, attorney Fred, befriends both mother and daughter and takes it upon himself to provide little Susie with a more “realistic” childhood, one where having a little faith and believing in something or someone can open your mind and your heart.

The standout song in “Miracle on 34th Street” is the popular “It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” a tune that Willson wrote in 1951 and added to this show more than 10 years later. It's paired it with another song called “Pine Cones and Holly Berries” and made into a trio. The big number for the cast is “Here's Love”—when Kris tells Macy's' customers to shop elsewhere if they cannot find the item there—the message of which opens a door for Mr. Macy, because it imparts humanity to Macy's department store.

Two casts will take to the stage. Doris will be played by Rachel Burghen (“Guys & Dolls”) and Leanne Gray (“9 to 5”); Fred by Nathan Moore (“Scrooge”) and Shawn Shuman; Kris Kringle will be performed by Cormac Morrissey (“South Pacific”) and Jim Maher (“9 to 5”); Mr. Macy by Scott Friedman (“9 to 5”) and Ian Brady (“Harvey”); and playing little Susie are Julia Heuman and Harper Gray, real-life daughter of Leeann Gray who will play her mother on stage.

The technical side of the performance includes musical director Brian Conover, stage manager Kim Tunney, costumes by Phil Pallitto, set and lighting by Peter Avagliano, and choreography by Karen Cleighton.

Performances are 7 p.m., Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, and 2 p.m., Dec. 6 and 13. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, and available at the Karen S. Sutherland box office or GatewayByTheBay.org. The Gateway is at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.

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