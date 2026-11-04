Lotus Land and Blackmore's Night Will Perform at The Newton Theatre

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Two upcoming shows will come to the Newton Theatre next year. Lotus Land – The American Rush Tribute will perform in February, with Blackmore's Night taking the stage in March. Learn more about both concerts below!

Lotus Land – The American Rush Tribute

Saturday, February 20, 2027 | 7 P.m. Doors | 8 P.m. Concert

The Newton Theatre | 234 Spring Street, Newton, Nj 07860

The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land will bring the force of live RUSH to the Newton Theatre. Enjoyed by die-hard RUSH fans, musicians and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience is the ultimate celebration of RUSH's musical craftsmanship and performances.

The performance is set for Saturday, March 6, 2027.

Blackmore’s Night With Wizard's Consort

Saturday, March 6, 2027 | 7 P.m. Doors | 8 P.m. Concert

The Newton Theatre | 234 Spring Street, Newton, Nj 07860

Legendary guitarist formerly of Deep Purple and Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore, and award-winning vocalist Candice Night created a new genre of music for all ages, inspired by melodies of the Renaissance period, and “Blackmoreized” into contemporary music. They call it “Renaissance folk rock”.

In 1997, Blackmore’s Night released their debut CD, “Shadow of the Moon”, which immediately went gold in Japan and earned multiple music awards worldwide. Their devoted fan base has grown exponentially as the band performs mystical music—everyone is enjoying their medieval mood music and gypsy dances. Award winning lyricist and vocalist, Night, contributes her unique, entrancing vocals, but deftly navigates seven medieval woodwinds, including chanters, shawms, pennywhistles and recorders. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and celebrated guitarist, Blackmore, traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola and hurdy gurdy. Accompanied by their minstrel band, the collective embraces the aura of the old-world ballads to good old-fashioned Renaissance-inspired pub songs.

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