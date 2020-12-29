LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Paper Mill Playhouse Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Jersey!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 21%

PAULA SLOANE - Surflight Theatre - 2020 17%

DONNA KRIER - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2020 13%

Best Dance Company

Surflight Theatre 32%

American Repertory Ballet 26%

Mile Square Dance Company 11%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2019 16%

THE LION IN WINTER - Cape May Stage - 2018 13%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020 11%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 8%

CABARET - Surflight Theatre - 2020 8%

Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining

Papermill Playhouse 68%

McCarter Theatre 21%

The Avenel Performing Arts Center/Curtains 8%

Best Theatre Staff

Papermill Playhouse 23%

Surflight theater 11%

Black Box PAC 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Paper Mill Playhouse 20%

Cape May Stages 11%

Black Box PAC 11%

Cabaret Performance of the Decade

Bernadette Peters - Bernadette Peters AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019 45%

melody lieberman - AN EVENING OF MELODY - rhino theatre - 2015 23%

Kate Baldwin - A KIND OF SEPTEMBER - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2020 17%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Surflight 15%

Aspire Performing Arts Company 15%

Black Box PAC 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019 18%

Liz McCartney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 12%

Alejo Vietti - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020 32%

Tony Lee - NEWSIES - Centenary Stage Company - 2017 17%

Joanne Mullen-McBride - PIPPIN - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Paula Sloan - MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre - 2020 9%

Dan Dunn - MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Jeff Calhoun - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 17%

Roy Steinberv - DISGRACED - Cape May Stage - 2016 15%

Stephen Hollis - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 14%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 11%

2021 SEASON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2020 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Nick Marmo - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 22%

Ben Sullivan - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 20%

Tony Galaska - THE WINTER'S TALE - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2018 16%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Surflight theater 19%

The Ritz Theatre Company 16%

Black Box Performing Arts Center 12%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 42%

Jeremy Jordan - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 21%

Michael Arden - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 9%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020 16%

Mitchell Folan - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 14%

Arthur Gregory Pugh - THE TEMPEST - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 22%

MURDER FOR TWO: THE HOLIDAY EDITION - Cape May Stage - 2019 14%

A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017 22%

HAIR - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2018 18%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013 47%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - East Lynne Theater Company - 2019 20%

DRACULA - East Lynne Theater Company - 2016 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 26%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2019 21%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2015 10%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 39%

David Korins - THE BANDSTAND - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 14%

THE LION IN WINTER - Cape May Stage - 2018 12%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Chris Strangfeld - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 34%

Jen Donsky - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 25%

Will Bryant - BIG FISH - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Sound Design of the Decade

Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016 41%

Matt DiFabio - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 33%

Merek Royce Price - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - New Jersey Repertory Company - 2012 5%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Paper Mill Playhouse 51%

Surflight Theatre 14%

Cape May Stage 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

The Ritz Theatre Company 17%

Black Box PAC 15%

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 14%

Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade

melody lieberman 23%

Bruce and Mary Jane Heater - Surflight Theater 18%

Matt Gallagher, The Ritz Theatre Company 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ

Paper Mill Playhouse 35%

Surflight Theatre 14%

NJ State Council of the Arts 12%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

ALL SEASON - Cape May Stage - 2020 19%

DRUNK PYGMALION - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 17%

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT - NiCori Studios & Productions - 2020 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald McCarter Theatre - 2020 24%

Vincent DeMeo - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2018 12%

Michael Arden - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 9%