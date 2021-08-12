Kean Stage to Celebrate its Return to Indoor Performances this Fall

Kean Stage has announced its return to in-person, indoor performances this fall for its 12th season.

"Welcome Back! We are so excited to open our doors and invite you into our theatres for our 2021-2022 season." stated Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage. "No one could have expected the pandemic to derail our reopening as long as it did, but here we are, ready to provide you with world-class entertainment at Kean University. As we continue into the year additional artists will be announced. Be assured, we are being diligent in providing a safe environment for our patrons, staff and artists."

Opening Kean Stage's 2021-2022 season is Black Violin on Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m at Wilkins Theatre. Wil B. and Kev Marcus started out covering hip-hop songs on their violins and soon realized they had something that audiences had never heard before. Their unique blend of classical, hip hop, jazz, R&B and reggae is often described as ''classical boom." Black Violin has collaborated with a diverse group of artists including Kanye West, Tom Petty, Alicia Keys, Aerosmith and Wu-Tang Clan.

The a-capella group Voctave will be the first performance at Enlow Recital Hall this season on Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. Voctave is best known for their Disney medleys and showtunes - watched by more than 150 million on YouTube. Their latest album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes chart. Vocatve sings original arrangements of Disney and Broadway hits and have collaborated with the Boston Pops, London Symphony, Marvin Hamlisch and David Foster.

Join Kean Stage on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. for An Evening with Jimmy Webb at Enlow Recital Hall. Singer, songwriter and composer Jimmy Webb is the only artist to receive Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and orchestration. Among his many timeless hits are The Worst That Could Happen; By the Time I Get to Phoenix; Wichita Lineman; Up, Up and Away and MacArthur Park.

The hit public radio and podcast series Selected Shorts returns to Kean Stage on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. Selected Shorts: Tales After Dark is an evening full of beguiling tales filled with cryptic characters, mysterious surroundings, and nail-biting intrigue. Master storytellers Ray Bradbury, Robertson Davies, and more conjure up gothic Frankencats, vengeful creatures, and a coven of vampires gathered for a family reunion. With performances by four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines, Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street) and Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery). Actors are subject to change.



Broadway's leading man Norm Lewis performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Lewis will be returning to Broadway this fall starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

Spend an afternoon with the Branford Marsalis Quartet on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre. Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. After more than three decades of existence, the Branford Marsalis Quartet is revered for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics.

To ensure the safety of all patrons, staff and artists, Kean Stage will be implementing specific safety protocols for all indoor performances. Masks will be required for audiences attending indoor performances, regardless of vaccination status. All seating will be sanitized between performances and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the lobby. Touchless ticketing, as well as, printed and digital playbills, will be available for all patrons.

Tickets range from $28-$75 and can be purchased online at www.keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.