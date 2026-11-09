Comedian Julia Scotti to Perform at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This November

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Nationally touring stand-up comedian, Julia Scotti will take the stage on Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

After returning to comedy in 2011, Scotti gained national attention as a standout quarterfinalist on America's Got Talent where she shared her journey as a transgender woman. A seasoned performer since the '80s, she has toured with top comedians, been named Funniest Person in New Jersey and appeared on Comedy Central and Showtime's More Funny Women of a Certain Age. Her life and career are also featured in the acclaimed documentary Julia Scotti: Funny That Way.

Scotti's additional film and television credits include Babes, Fabulous Seven Forever 2024, Bros, and Relatable Joy. She has also released two comedy albums, Hello Boys, I'm Back and Primal Cuts. With warmth, candor and no-holds-barred humor, Scotti continues to break barriers and connect with audiences night after night.

Eric Tartaglione, a high energy comic with a physically expressive act, will open the show. He loves to poke fun at his Italian background, his shortcomings and the trials and tribulations of being a husband, father and turning 50. A former medical professional, he loves to talk about everyday situations anyone can relate to.

This event contains adult language or content. Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

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