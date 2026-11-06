John Pizzarelli Trio to Pay Tribute to Tony Bennett at bergenPAC's Centennial Celebration

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A hundred years after its historic theater first opened its doors, Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) is throwing a birthday party for the people who have kept the applause going. On Sunday, November 22, at 7 p.m., New Jersey's own John Pizzarelli Trio will perform the songs of Tony Bennett in a centennial celebration that begins in the lobby. Every ticket holder is invited to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a signature cocktail before the show and will receive a sweet treat to take home after the final bow.

For this one-night celebration, internationally acclaimed guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli joins bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson to put their own swing on the songs Bennett made famous. The tribute has a special resonance in Englewood, where Bennett once lived. Drawn to the theater's acoustics, he recorded an album at the venue, giving his music a lasting connection to the venue where the trio will perform.

The theater at 30 North Van Brunt Street opened in 1926 as a vaudeville and movie house. A century later, its stage continues to bring world-class performers to downtown Englewood while making room for the next generation. Students from bergenPAC's Performing Arts School will open the concert, adding their voices to the celebration on the theater's 100th birthday.

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