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Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in November

The Grateful Dead tribute band features Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger, and Joe Russo.

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Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in November

State Theatre New Jersey and Relix present Joe Russo's Almost Dead on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $63.50.

The members of the Grateful Dead cover band—Joe Russo's Almost Dead—include Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger, and Joe Russo.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm.

For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

 

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