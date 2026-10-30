Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in November
The Grateful Dead tribute band features Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger, and Joe Russo.
State Theatre New Jersey and Relix present Joe Russo's Almost Dead on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $63.50.
The members of the Grateful Dead cover band—Joe Russo's Almost Dead—include Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger, and Joe Russo.
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm.
For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker and the Grinch Suites - Water Gap Jazz Orchestra
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (12/19-12/19)
|
Mozart & Ravel
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/09-1/09)
|
Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular
State Theatre New Jersey (3/10-3/10)
|
Forever Motown Christmas
State Theatre New Jersey (12/06-12/06)
|
Mary Poppins
Paper Mill Playhouse (11/18-1/03)
|
NIC+DESI In Concert
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/29-4/29)
|
Murder for Two: The Holiday Edition
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (11/18-12/27)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Paper Mill Playhouse (3/17-4/25)
Popular episode