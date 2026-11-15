Jihoon Kim, Nawon Kim and Eugene Lee to Exhibit THE FOURTH POINT at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City

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Space G at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, New Jersey, will present The Fourth Point, an invitational exhibition featuring contemporary artists Jihoon Kim, Nawon Kim, and Eugene Lee. Running from November 30 through December 8, 2026, the exhibition brings together painting, ceramic sculpture, and photography-based installation to explore how viewers, artworks, and space influence one another.

The exhibition takes its name from the four vertices of a triangular pyramid. Each participating artist represents one of three points, while the fourth remains undefined. It may emerge through the presence of a visitor, the surrounding environment, or the connections formed between the artworks. Through three distinct artistic practices, The Fourth Point considers how relationships can change the way individual works are experienced.

For Jihoon Kim, nature becomes a starting point for imagined landscapes shaped by color, emotion, and personal experience. Based in New York and Seoul, Kim draws from traditional oriental painting while developing compositions filled with vivid colors and playful organic forms. Her exhibited work, Garden of Eden: Universe (2026), brings these elements together in a visual environment where familiar natural forms appear in unexpected combinations. Her approach contributes an essential imaginative dimension to the exhibition, encouraging viewers to discover new visual relationships and possibilities.

Nawon Kim explores how personal memories and social experiences can leave lasting traces on the body. Working across ceramics, sculpture, installation, and performance, she transforms experiences that are difficult to express into physical forms. In Stone on My Chest (2026), a series of ceramic stools gives shape to the invisible weight of everyday pressures. Visitors are invited to sit on the sculptures, adding their physical weight without necessarily recognizing the meaning of their actions. The interaction reflects how people may unintentionally contribute to burdens carried by others. By making the viewer an active participant, Kim's work plays a significant role in bringing the exhibition's central question into direct physical experience.

For Eugene Lee, photography extends beyond the flat image into physical space. Her work draws on childhood playfulness, everyday moments, and the experience of nostalgia, exploring how images can hold and reshape memories. Finding the Lost Feeling (2026) consists of laser-etched acrylic cards featuring fragments of the body, nature, and architecture. Assembled into a doorway-sized installation, the individual pieces suggest a passage toward memories and emotions that have faded over time. Through this arrangement, Lee contributes an important spatial element to the exhibition, demonstrating how separate images and experiences can form new relationships when brought together.

Although the three artists work with different materials and approaches, their contributions collectively shape the exhibition's central idea. Visitors encounter imagined landscapes, participate physically in sculptural works, and experience photographic memories through architectural forms. These different encounters offer possibilities for understanding the undefined fourth point.

The Fourth Point will be on view from November 30 through December 8, 2026, at Space G Gallery, Mana Contemporary, 888 Newark Avenue, Suite 400, Jersey City, NJ 07306. A closing reception will take place on Tuesday, December 8, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

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