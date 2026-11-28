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Jackson Arts Ministry (JAM) is bringing Footloose to the stage this December, alongside a middle school production of Cinderella: Youth Edition. Featuring talented young actors from across New Jersey, ranging in age from 10 to 18, these two productions promise an exciting weekend of community theater.

Leading the weekend is Footloose, the high-energy musical inspired by the beloved film. When city teenager Ren McCormack (Brayden Morgan) arrives in the small town of Bomont, he quickly discovers that dancing and rock music have been banned by the town's influential Reverend Shaw Moore (Reed Minty). As Ren challenges the restrictive rules, he finds an unexpected ally in Ariel (Madison Hassett), Shaw and Vi's (Elisabeth Jalinski) rebellious daughter, who is struggling with her relationship with both her parents and boyfriend, Chuck Cranston (Max Borish). Meanwhile, Ren's mother, Ethel (Emily Muldowney), tries to help her son find his place in their new community. With the support of new friends Willard (Leah Kim), Rusty (Paige-Marci Seaman), and others, Ren sets out to bring music and dancing back to Bomont. Filled with memorable songs, dynamic choreography, humor, and heart, Footloose is a celebration of friendship, self-expression, forgiveness, and the courage to stand up for what you believe in.

JAM's middle school performers will also bring a fairy tale to life in Cinderella: Youth Edition. Cinderella (Alex Morello) dreams of a life beyond the endless chores and cruel demands of her stepfamily (Lucy Goetke, Paige Eldridge, Katia Bohichik). When King Maximillion (Lucas Jung) and Queen Constantina (Zoe Kalinowski) announce a royal ball in hopes of finding a bride for their son, Prince Christopher (Greyson Kabourakis), Cinderella sees a chance to change her future. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother (Evangeline Steiner), she makes a magical entrance at the ball and captures the Prince's attention. But when the clock strikes midnight, Cinderella must leave before her newfound happiness disappears. With enchanting music, delightful characters, and a heartwarming message about kindness, courage, and believing in yourself, this beloved story will charm audiences of all ages.

Both productions are directed by Denise Tiedemann, whose extensive theater background includes Broadway experience. Under her direction, JAM's young performers have the opportunity to develop their talents, build confidence, and share their love of theater with the community.

Footloose will run Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 at 2 p.m.

Cinderella: Youth Edition will run Saturday, December 5 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

All performances will take place at St. Veronica's in Howell, New Jersey.

Tickets are available now at www.jacksonam.org. Community members are encouraged to reserve their seats and support the next generation of local theater talent.

About Jackson Arts Ministry (JAM)

Jackson Arts Ministry, known as JAM, is an inclusive, community-centered youth theater program based at Jackson Church. Each year, JAM produces two high school and two middle school productions, as well as Junior Jammers, an acting program for students in grades 2-4. Dedicated to keeping the arts accessible, JAM offers low-cost registration and provides scholarships for families needing financial assistance. The program is entirely volunteer-run, with all proceeds from registration, ticket sales, and concessions reinvested directly into the productions. Open to performers of all experience levels and abilities, JAM ensures that every student who auditions receives a role. For more information, visit www.jacksonam.org.

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The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Al Bastin - JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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