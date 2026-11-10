JERSEY NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at the Restored Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City

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On Saturday, December 19, Nimbus Dance will bring its Jersey Nutcracker to the newly restored Loew's Jersey Theatre for the first time.

Nimbus Dance's Jersey Nutcracker takes Tchaikovsky's holiday classic on a joyride through New Jersey, following two kids from different sides of town as a mysterious golden suitcase sends them racing through city streets and back alleys, down a magical manhole and into a vision of their city they never imagined. Laugh-out-loud funny, with flashes of Fosse and Fred and Ginger, Jersey Nutcracker sends a shopping cart flying, puts a bridge-and-tunnel couple in the spotlight and a crooked mayor in City Hall, and takes the Waltz of the Hipsters down the Shore with The Boss and E Street.

Nimbus' professional dancers share the stage with young performers from across New Jersey in Samuel Pott's choreography, set against larger-than-life scenery and animated projections by Jersey City artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger. A libretto co-written by Pott and Alysia Souder of The Institute for Music for Children sends the characters through familiar New Jersey landscapes, from city streets and back alleys to underground sewers and City Hall. At its heart, Jersey Nutcracker is a story about two kids who begin to see their city, and each other, differently, discovering along the way how kindness and friendship can change the world around them.

The move to the Loew's gives Jersey Nutcracker its biggest stage to date. Originally opened in 1929 as one of five famed 'Wonder Theatres,' the landmark Journal Square venue underwent an extensive restoration designed to preserve its historic character while transforming it into a modern destination for live entertainment. After more than 40 years of limited use, the Loew's reopens this fall with a new slate of programming bringing audiences back into the theatre.

'Jersey Nutcracker was created here, for this community, and so much of the production is inspired by the people, places and personality of Jersey City,' said Samuel Pott, Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance. 'When young people see stories where they can recognize themselves, a special connection happens that makes theater and dance come alive. To now bring this production to the Loew's, a landmark that holds so much history for this city, feels incredibly meaningful. This is a huge stage for our dancers, for the young performers who are part of the production, and for a work that has grown up right here in Jersey City.'

'Jersey City has always been a hotbed of creativity and culture,' adds Mayor James Solomon. 'Bringing together Nimbus Dance's Jersey Nutcracker and the reopening of the Loew's Jersey Theatre demonstrates the inspiration that is possible when we support local creators and venues, and bring Jersey City together over the holidays with this extraordinary and empowering holiday show.'

As Jersey Nutcracker steps into this landmark venue, Nimbus is working to make sure young people from every corner of the city can be in the audience. Nimbus has partnered with Mayor Solomon and the Jersey City Council on a 1,000-ticket giveaway that will open the show to local youth and families from every neighborhood, regardless of financial circumstances. Tickets will be distributed evenly across each of Jersey City's Wards by lottery and awarded in pairs, one for a child 14 or under and one for an accompanying parent or guardian. Sign-up opens in early November, with winners announced by mid-November. Nimbus will also present a school matinee on Friday, December 18, welcoming more than 2,000 local students to the Loew's on a field trip.

Nimbus Dance's Jersey Nutcracker will take place Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 11:00am and 4:00pm at the Loew's Jersey Theatre, located at 54 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City.

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