 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

JCA Orchestra to Open 41st Season in Boston and Cambridge

The ensemble will perform at The Lilypad in Cambridge and Berklee Performance Center in Boston.

By:
JCA Orchestra to Open 41st Season in Boston and Cambridge

The Jazz Composers Alliance opens its 41st season with JCA Orchestra concerts on consecutive nights featuring music by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington and Mimi Rabson.

The 21-piece ensemble performs on Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m. at The Lilypad, 1353 Cambirdge St., Cambridge. Tickets $20, $15 students and seniors. Information at lilypadinman.com. On Monday, November 9, the orchestra performs at Berklee Performance Center, 136 Mass. Avenue, Boston. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $19.50, $16.50 students and seniors, Berklee students and faculty free. Information at berklee.edu/BPC.

The concerts feature ingenious new compositions for jazz big band. Inspirations for the pieces include sounds on the Green Line; a meeting in a bar of a Bulgarian, an Arab, and an Ethiopian; and a setting of a Charles Coe poem about inviting Duke Ellington to dinner.

Drawing on influences that span the history of jazz and the world's musical traditions, the JCA Orchestra has brought together a huge palette of sounds, structures and concepts and has premiered over 200 pieces. The group has performed with an illustrious group of guest performers and composers, including Sam Rivers, Julius Hemphill, Dave Holland, Maria Schneider, Henry Threadgill, Steve Lacy and Oliver Lake. The JCA has endured since 1985, sustained by being a group of like-minded people who love making music, are committed to stretching boundaries, and write and perform with joy and passion.

Dedicated musicianship, innovative programming and fresh concepts make JCA concerts colorful, adventurous, high-energy events. The JCA Orchestra has released twelve critically acclaimed albums, including the 2016 Wheelworks which was named a best album of the year by DownBeat.

Click Here to Get Tickets

Local Shows
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert in New Jersey Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
Mozart & Ravel in New Jersey Mozart & Ravel
Richardson Auditorium (1/08-1/08)
Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour in New Jersey Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics in New Jersey Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/19-12/19)
Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/01-4/01)
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
13 The Musical in New Jersey 13 The Musical
Bell Theater at Bell Works (12/04-12/06) PHOTOS
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák in New Jersey Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/18-2/18)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances in New Jersey Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets