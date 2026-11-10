Irish Comedy Tour and Pure Prairie League to Play The Newton Theatre

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The Irish Comedy Tour and country-rock band Pure Prairie League will take the stage for two upcoming performances in February and March 2027. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Irish Comedy Tour will bring stand-up comedy and traditional Irish music to the venue on Friday, February 26, followed by Pure Prairie League, known for its hit song “Amie,” on Thursday, March 11. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m.

IRISH COMEDY TOUR

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2027 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. SHOW

Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 , 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

The Irish Comedy Tour brings the raucous energy of a Dublin pub straight to the stage. Celebrating its 20th year, the show blends the quick wit of Irish American comedians with the driving rhythms of traditional Irish music, creating a night that's equal parts stand-up, concert and storytelling session.

Comedians on the tour are Derek Richards, who can be heard on XM Satellite Radio & The Bob and Tom Show, Dublin-born, Boston-based Colm O'Brien, who blends sharp wit, rich storytelling and a lifetime in Irish music and Michael Malone, an award-winning stand-up comedian and film director with blistering humor. Joining them is Damon Leibert who's unique and energetic style of fiddle playing lies somewhere between the driving dance beat of Cape Breton, and the lyrical music of Ireland.

PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE

THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2027 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 , 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio, to the present-day unit featuring the propulsive team of drummer Scott Thompson and bassist Jared Camic, keyboard master Randy Harper, guitar ace/vocalist Jeff Zona and Pedal Steel/Saxophonist John Heinrich, PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE continues to embellish the rich 50-plus year history of one of Country-Rock's pioneering forces. Their eponymous first album – featuring the Norman Rockwell/Saturday Evening Post cover that introduced fans to PPL's trademark cowpoke “Sad Luke”. Their second effort, the multi-platinum “Bustin' Out” brought us the Craig Fuller-penned classic “Amie”, along with other gems. With “Two Lane Highway”, nine more albums and countless shows, a legacy was forged. With their new album “Back On Track” PPL brings it all back home with a dozen new songs that complete the circle begun in 1970 and continues to this day.

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