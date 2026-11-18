NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Theatrical Division of International Literary Properties has aquired the literary catalog of Steven Dietz.

For the ’26-27 theatrical season, Steven Dietz was once again named one of the “Twenty Most-Produced Playwrights in America” by American Theatre Magazine. Dietz's forty-plus plays and adaptations have been seen at over one hundred regional theaters, as well as in twenty-five countries internationally. Off-Broadway productions include Fiction (Roundabout Theatre Company), Lonely Planet (Keen Company, Barrow Group), God’s Country (LaMama, Barrow Group), and Trust (Barrow Group). Dietz was awarded the Steinberg New Play Citation for Bloomsday, the PEN USA-West Award in Drama for Lonely Planet, the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award for both Fiction and Still Life with Iris, and the Yomuiri Shimbun Theatre Award (the Japanese “Tony”) for his adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s Silence. Dietz co-adapted his play Shooting Star into the Meg Ryan movie, What Happens Later.

Dietz is also the Edgar Award-winning author of multiple thrillers for the stage, including Gaslight (from Patrick Hamilton), Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure (from Arthur Conan Doyle), Yankee Tavern, On Clover Road, How a Boy Falls, Mirror Lake, and the recently premiered Vineland Place.

Other award-winning adaptations include Murder on the Links and Peril in the Alps (Agatha Christie), American la Ronde (Schnitzler), Paragon Springs (Ibsen), Force of Nature (Goethe), Over the Moon (P.G. Wodehouse), several critically acclaimed versions of Dracula (Stoker), and multiple plays for young audiences. Other widely produced plays include Becky’s New Car, Last of the Boys, Private Eyes, Inventing van Gogh, Rocket Man, Rancho Mirage, and The Nina Variations.

Dietz’s work has been produced at Steppenwolf Theatre (Chicago), Actor's Theatre of Louisville, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Old Globe Theatre (San Diego), Seattle Repertory Theatre, Denver Center Theatre Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Northlight Theater (Chicago), Alliance Theatre (Atlanta), North Coast Repertory Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, Contemporary American Theatre Festival (Shepherdstown), City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh), Curious Theatre Company (Denver), Ensemble Theatre Company (Cincinnati), ACT Theatre (Seattle), and the McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton), among many others.

A noted teacher, mentor, and story-coach, Dietz taught in the MFA Playwriting and Directing program at UT/Austin for twelve years. He continues to teach workshops and master classes in playwriting, directing, story-making, and collaboration across the U.S. He is the creator/curator of the Texas Avenue Story Shop – a writer’s room for playwrights, devoted to the art of theatrical narrative. His forthcoming book – to be published by Methuen – is entitled “The Living Play: Actionable Strategies for the Stage.”

A native of Denver, Dietz and his wife, playwright Allison Gregory, divide their time between Austin and Seattle.

Michael Barra, ILP’s CEO, said, “For nearly five decades, Steven’s writing has reached an extraordinary number of people, and audiences of all ages, around the world. Today ILP is thrilled to welcome him into our family of colleagues. Already one of the most-produced playwrights in America, we are keen to support Steven’s work and further the reach of his stories and adaptations on stage and screen.”

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical IP, with teams in New York, London, and Los Angeles. ILP works with authors, playwrights, lyricists, and composers, along with their representatives, heirs, and estate managers, to protect legacies and bring classic works to new audiences. Its portfolio includes Tennessee Williams, Langston Hughes, James M. Cain, Ann Rule, Ellen Raskin, Alfred Uhry, Marsha Norman, Paddy Chayefsky, Damon Runyon, and others. ILP is a portfolio company of Viking Global.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 9% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 6% 3 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 5% 4 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 4% 5 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 3% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 8% 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 A NIGHT AT THE THEATER: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE Studio Players 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 9% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 8% 3 North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 4 Studio Players 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 6% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 5% 3 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming