IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY is Coming to Oakes Center Theater Thanksgiving Weekend

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A twenty-five-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, will return to Summit for Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-29, to ring in the holidays. The Theater Project’s production has grown each year, passing the story’s message of redemption and community from actor to actor and audience to audience, year after year. The play is performed Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm, at the Oakes Center Theater.

The show recreates the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, two singers, and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

Many of the actors are veterans of this event, who come together again and again to pass the tradition to new actors and new audiences. “They give their time and talent to say Happy Holidays and thanks for being there, to the audience and to each other,” says director Mark Spina. “WONDERFUL LIFE reminds us that being grateful is the best gift we can give to ourselves and to each other. For The Theater Project, the show is an expression of gratitude and affection for our audience, and for the community of actors who have breathed life into this story for over 20 years.”

Some of company’s favorite actors have played -- and replayed -- roles in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, online and in-person. This year’s cast includes Matt McCarthy and Anna Gunderson as George and Mary Bailey, as well as Emily Bonaria, Gail Lou, Andre DeSandies, Gary Glor, Lynn Marie Macy, Brian Madden, Aubrey McCarthy, Ray Mogenis, and Mikie Miller. Four children round out the cast: Skylar Bellew, Juliet Bolash, Alexandra Gaffney, and Neil Gulati.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students; $7 early bird discount is available for adults and seniors when purchased online by November 16. 'Times are Tight' pay what you can tickets are available by calling 973-303-8563.

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