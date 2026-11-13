HOLIDAY TALES: A SEASON OF MIRACLES to be Presented at Dunellen Theatre

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Pushcart Players will partner with The Actors Studio of New Jersey to present two public performances of Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles at the historic Dunellen Theatre on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 12, 2026. Both performances begin at 11:00 AM.

Founded in 2024, The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to producing theater, supporting artists, and expanding access to the performing arts throughout New Jersey. The presentation of Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles marks the organization's first Theatre for Young Audiences production at the Dunellen Theatre, adding a new dimension to its programming and introducing local families to professional theater created especially for younger audiences.

The collaboration also brings together artists who have worked with both organizations. Danny Sims, a member of the Pushcart Players cast, also serves as Director of Creative Vision for The Actors Studio of New Jersey, making the production a particularly meaningful connection between the two companies.

Written and adapted by Pushcart co-founder Ruth Fost, with music arranged by Tony Award-winner Larry Hochman and directed by producing artistic director Paul Whelihan, Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles features four stories celebrating Christmas, Chanukah, and Kwanzaa.

The production begins with Clara and Fritz, familiar characters from The Nutcracker, as they anxiously wait for their family's Christmas celebration to begin. When they open a storybook, the stories come to life.

The four stories include O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi," about a young couple and the meaning of giving; "The Kwanzaa Kite," an original story set in Mozambique about a young girl's creativity and the seven principles of Kwanzaa; "The Menorah from Heaven," adapted from a story by Eric Kimmel, about two villagers who mistake a farmer's hayfork for a menorah; and E.T.A. Hoffmann's "The Nutcracker," featuring Clara's dream adventure with the Nutcracker Prince.

Through music, humor, and storytelling, the production explores the importance of generosity, kindness, creativity, and compassion. Designed for families and audiences of all ages, it offers an opportunity for children and adults to experience live theater together during the holiday season. The cast includes Nikki Andrews-Ojo, Oscar Castillo, Ariella Mandel, and Danny Sims. Tori Riley serves as production stage manager.

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