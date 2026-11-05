Gregory Porter, Madeleine Peyroux and Catherine Russell to Perform at NJPAC

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On Friday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m., the two-time GRAMMY winner Gregory Porter returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with special guests Madeleine Peyroux and Catherine Russell for an evening presented as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival.

Porter's unmistakable baritone carries both power and tenderness, moving effortlessly from intimate reflections to soaring declarations of love, resilience and hope. Drawing on jazz, soul, blues and gospel, he brings a rare emotional generosity to the stage, creating a connection with audiences that extends far beyond the final note.

From Liquid Spirit and Nat King Cole & Me to All Rise, Porter's recordings reveal an artist equally gifted at honoring musical traditions and sharing deeply personal stories. This year marks the 10th anniversary of his GRAMMY-winning album Take Me to the Alley, whose standout songs—including “Holding On,” “Don't Lose Your Steam” and the moving title track—reflect the compassion and humanity at the heart of his music.

Joining Porter is Madeleine Peyroux, whose smoky vocals, understated elegance and distinctive phrasing have captivated audiences around the world for more than three decades. With an approach that makes each song feel like a personal conversation, Peyroux brings emotional depth and quiet sophistication to her interpretations of jazz, blues and folk. She also celebrates an album milestone this year: the 10th anniversary of Secular Hymns, recorded with guitarist Jon Herington and bassist Barak Mori.

Catherine Russell brings her own vibrant artistry to this exceptional lineup. The GRAMMY-winning vocalist is celebrated for her rich, expressive voice and commanding interpretations of blues, swing and early jazz. Since her solo recording debut in 2006, Russell has earned critical acclaim for performances that combine impeccable musicianship with warmth, wit and an irresistible sense of swing.

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