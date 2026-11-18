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Art House Productions' 18th Snow Ball Gala will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2027, from 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm, with a VIP Dinner beginning at 6:00 pm, at the Hudson County Culinary Conference Center. This year's theme is Viva Art Vegas! The event will feature glamour, casino games, and entertainment inspired by Las Vegas, with immersive decor from the Snow Ball design team behind the previous 17 galas. The themed experience will bring attendees together to celebrate and support the local arts scene.

This year, Art House will honor vocalist and theatermaker Giselle Bellas; the Genesis Inspiration Foundation; former Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato; Skyline Arts; Congressman Rob Menendez; and Art House founder Christine Goodman for their commitment to the Jersey City arts community and their support of Art House over the last 25 years.

The Snow Ball Gala VIP Dinner will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a three-course meal from Flik Catering, receive $500 in funny money to play casino games, participate in a toast to the honorees, get early access to the silent auction, and enjoy an exclusive live performance.

The Snow Ball Gala is Art House Productions' most important fundraiser and has moved to a biennial schedule. Art House's small team presents and produces more than 250 nights of programming each year, supporting thousands of artists. The biennial schedule allows the organization to balance the demands of producing the gala with its annual programming, with each gala funding two full seasons of work.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 9% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 6% 3 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 5% 4 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 4% 5 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 3% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 7% 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 A NIGHT AT THE THEATER: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE Studio Players 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 9% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 6% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 5% 3 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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