"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Giselle Bellas and Congressman Rob Menendez to be Honored at Art House Productions 2027 Gala
The gala will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2027.
Art House Productions' 18th Snow Ball Gala will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2027, from 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm, with a VIP Dinner beginning at 6:00 pm, at the Hudson County Culinary Conference Center. This year's theme is Viva Art Vegas! The event will feature glamour, casino games, and entertainment inspired by Las Vegas, with immersive decor from the Snow Ball design team behind the previous 17 galas. The themed experience will bring attendees together to celebrate and support the local arts scene.
This year, Art House will honor vocalist and theatermaker Giselle Bellas; the Genesis Inspiration Foundation; former Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato; Skyline Arts; Congressman Rob Menendez; and Art House founder Christine Goodman for their commitment to the Jersey City arts community and their support of Art House over the last 25 years.
The Snow Ball Gala VIP Dinner will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a three-course meal from Flik Catering, receive $500 in funny money to play casino games, participate in a toast to the honorees, get early access to the silent auction, and enjoy an exclusive live performance.
The Snow Ball Gala is Art House Productions' most important fundraiser and has moved to a biennial schedule. Art House's small team presents and produces more than 250 nights of programming each year, supporting thousands of artists. The biennial schedule allows the organization to balance the demands of producing the gala with its annual programming, with each gala funding two full seasons of work.
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