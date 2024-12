First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW New Jersey Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sierra Boggess - SETH RUDETSKY WITH SIERRA BOGGESS - Bell Theatreworks 14%

Alex Dubinsky - THE ROLES I DIDN'T GET: A BITTER BROADWAY CABARET - October Ensemble 9%

Susan Speidel - TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY - Pleasant Valley Productions 7%

Matt Doyle - SOLO PERFORMANCE - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 7%

Heather Cozine - MY BIG GAY CABARET - Old Library Theatre 7%

Amanda Mason - THE ROLES I DIDN'T GET: A BITTER BROADWAY CABARET - October Ensemble 6%

Bliss Rubin - THE ROLES I DIDN'T GET: A BITTER BROADWAY CABARET - October Ensemble 6%

Julie Galorenzo - “ONLY FAMOUS ON TIKTOK”! - South Orange Performing Arts Center 6%

Arianna Dietz - ASPIRE PAC CABARET - Aspire PAC 5%

Francesca Coniglio - ASPIRE PAC CABARET - Aspire PAC 5%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Bell Theater at Bell Works 4%

Jane Timoney - SPRING CABARET - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

John D. Smitherman - PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE! - Cape May Playhouse 3%

Maya Lau - BFFS - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Daphne Sardis - MIRACLE AT MIGNOLO: A HOLIDAY CABARET - Ferrell Studios 3%

Shaq Hester & Trejah Bostic - DONNY & ROBERTA - Joe's Pub 2%

Jalan Royal - BFFS - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Finnigan Keane - RICHARD SOMERS - studio;space 2%

Lennie McKenzie - CHRISTMAS CABARET - East Lynne Theater Co. 2%

Rhaya Lau - BFFS - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Ruthellen Cheney - MOLLY PITCHER - studio;space 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Cusumano Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 7%

Lottie Ferrante - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 6%

Jake Fredericks - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 5%

Alyssa Arcangeli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 4%

Andrew Natalie Ruggieri - A CHORUS LINE - The Grande Theater The Road Company 4%

Katie Claire - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 3%

Becci Tank - DAMN YANKEES - Brundage Park Playhouse 3%

Lex Goyden - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 3%

Jennifer Gordon - WEST SIDE STORY - Ritz Theatre 3%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - RENT - Phoenix Productions 3%

Maya Fortgang - ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 3%

Becky Cahill - FOOTLOOSE - North Brunswick Drama Group 3%

Francesca Merlino - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Emily Rosano - SEUSSICAL - Spotlight Players 2%

Tyron Howard - APPLAUSE - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

Samantha Amaral - LEGALLY BLONDE - The MAC Players 2%

Eamon Foley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

nicole boscarino - RENT - Studio Playhouse 2%

Jessica o’brien - CATS - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Nicole Ceballos - WEST SIDE STORY - Phoenix Productions 2%

Michael Restaino - GREASE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Haley Schmalbach - THE PROM - Phoenix Productions 2%

Rebecca Murillo - PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Donna Battaglia - SEUSSICAL - Premier Theater Company 2%

Jen Werner - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adrienne Skokan - MEAN GIRLS - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 8%

Adrienne Skokan - ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 6%

Sierra Wiessner - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

Carla Gelpke and Kim Potempa Niedosik - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse 4%

Jessica McGovern - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 4%

Christina Gillespie - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 4%

Frankie Confalone - RENT - Phoenix Productions 3%

Gabe Bagdazian - RAGTIME - Phoenix Productions 3%

Sierra Wiessner - BIG FISH - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Carla Gant - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 3%

Austin Blake Conlee - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Luciana Mallozzi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 3%

Becky Maegerle and Joe Lazarus - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fool Moon Theatre 3%

Gail Woerner and Dawn Frederick - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

Melinda Reilly - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 2%

ROB DELGATO - GREASE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Beth Lewis and Becky Maegerle - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Staci Cocuzza - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins - PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Yao Chen - A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Scout Schiro - WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY - OffBook Productions 2%

Craig Tiede - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Robert Delgado - GREASE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Bonnie J. Monte - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Felicity Winters & Luke Ferrell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Villagers Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company 33%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Villagers Theatre 19%

HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD - Surflight Theatre 17%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 15%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Villagers Theatre 15%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Edgar Hidalgo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 5%

Jayne Myers - MEAN GIRLS - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 4%

Sam Franz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

Jeorgi Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse 4%

Chuck Cutaia-Hamiltoin - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 4%

Becci Tank - DAMN YANKEES - Brundage Park Playhouse 3%

Jessa Blackthorne - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - RENT - Phoenix Productions 3%

Dakota Reider & Elle River - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 3%

Andrew Glant-Linden - SOUTH PACIFIC - Surflight Theatre 3%

Brenden Kortenhouse - SEUSSICAL - Premier Theater Company 3%

Alan Krier - THE PROM - Burlington County Footlighters 3%

James Conrad Smith - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 3%

Michael Kidney - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Victoria Keiser - LEGALLY BLONDE - The MAC Players 2%

Chris Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Janeece Freeman Clark - PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Tina Barone - INTO THE WOODS - Main Street Theater Company of Old Bridge 2%

Jayne Myers - ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 2%

Caitlin Geisser - SPRING AWAKENING - Triple Threat Workshop Productions LLC at Eagle Theatre 2%

Justin Christopher Odon - THE PROM - Phoenix Productions 2%

Craig Tiede - APPLAUSE - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

Evan Charpentier - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Old Library Theatre 2%

Gina Lupi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

John Zisa - VIOLET - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Allyssa Hynes - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 8%

Alyson Cohn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 8%

Amy Sellars - FARCE OF NATURE - StageWorks at Studio 237 6%

Stephen Davis - ROMEO AND JULIET - Centenary Stage Company 5%

jeanne johnston - BECKY'S NEW CAR - somerset Valley Players 5%

Giovanna DiSanto - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 5%

Jonathan Van Dyke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surflight Theatre 5%

Andrea Poetsch - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theatre 4%

Elle River - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 4%

Craig Tiede - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 4%

Brian Crowe - A MIDWINTER NIGHT’S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Cindy Ross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Chris Hietikko - DEATHTRAP - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

Chris Young - SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Emily Mann - THE PIANIST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Lauren Fogarty & Darren Nye - GUARD BITCHES - Villagers Theatre 2%

Paul Mullins - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

James Vasquez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Two River Theater 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Bergen Performing Arts Center 2%

Carl Wallnau - TARTUFFE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Laura Iacometta - WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY - OffBook Productions 2%

Laura Iacometta - GLORIA: A LIFE - Maplewood Strollers/OffBook Productions 2%

Janeece Freeman Clark - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Tracey Conyer Lee - RABBIT SUMMER - Mile Square Theatre 2%

John Wooten - DIVERSION - Premiere Stages 1%



Best Ensemble

PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 4%

PUFFS - Aspire Performing Arts Company 4%

RENT - Phoenix Productions 4%

URINETOWN - Aspire pac 4%

SUESSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 3%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Players 3%

RENT - Studio Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 2%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 2%

RAGTIME - Phoenix Productions 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 2%

BIG FISH - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 2%

SEUSSICAL - Premier Theater Company 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 2%

PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 2%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Kean Theatre Council 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

VIOLET - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Algonquin Arts Theatre 1%

PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 1%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Old Library Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Fritsch - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 7%

Zach Pizza - MEAN GIRLS - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 7%

Emily Lovell - RENT - Phoenix Productions 6%

Sam Franz - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 5%

Tom vigilante - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 5%

Allan Seward - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 4%

Coco O'Leary - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 4%

Monica Henry - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 3%

Adam Honoré - AFTER MIDNIGHT - Papermill Playhouse 3%

Chris Young - SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Anthony Marinaro - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 3%

Kaitlin 'Coco' O'Leary - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

Andrew Hungerford - A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Sam Lazofsky - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 2%

David Heguy - PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Paul Miller - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

Erik Ludwig - INTO THE WOODS - North Brunswick Drama Group 2%

Luis Andrade & Keith Raulerson - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Kevin Gunther - INTO THE WOODS - Main Street Theater Company of Old Bridge 2%

Anthony Marinaro - FOOTLOOSE - Surflight Theatre 2%

Joe DiNardo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

Joseph Lazarus - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Luis Andrade & Keith Raulerson - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Kyle Santopadre - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Phoenix Productions 2%

Anthony Marinaro - DADDY LONG LEGS - Surflight Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Santoro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 7%

Louis Danowsky - MEAN GIRLS - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 6%

François Suhr - RENT - Phoenix Productions 4%

Daniel Gittler - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

Blaze Dalio - RAGTIME - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 4%

Andrew David Sotomayor - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - George Street Playhouse 4%

Matt Hosmer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

Eric Sayre - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 4%

Chris Vehmas - BIG FISH - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Catherine Chambers - CINDERELLA - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 3%

Erin Kennedy - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 3%

Charles Santoro - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Mayo Performing Arts Center 3%

Stephen Strouse - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Scott Burzynski - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Steve Bell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Bergen County Players 2%

Emily Bengels - INTO THE WOODS - North Brunswick Drama Group 2%

Michael Gilch - THE PROM - Phoenix Productions 2%

Joseph Christianson - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Old Library Theatre 2%

Nick Kaminski - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 2%

Kevin Lynch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Jacob Yates - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 2%

Robert Sammond - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Mark Baron - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

Joe Wajda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Phoenix Productions 2%

Christie Chiles Twillie - DREAMGIRLS - McCarter Theatre 2%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 6%

RENT - Phoenix Productions 5%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 5%

PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse 3%

RENT - Studio Playhouse 3%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 3%

DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Triple Threat Workshop Productions LLC at Eagle Theatre 2%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Players 2%

SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Old Library Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Premier Theater Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Barn Theatre 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

RAGTIME - Phoenix Productions 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - North Brunswick Drama Group 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The MAC Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sara Tavares - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse 3%

Garid Garcia - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 3%

Maggie Capone - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Cassie Lindeblad - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Jeanine Conrad - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St. Anne Stages 3%

Grace Cooper - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 3%

Lizzy Stefanic - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 2%

Aaron Burt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

Lizzy Stefanic - LEGALLY BLONDE - The MAC Players 2%

Angelina Aragona - BIG FISH - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Pablo Erneta - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 2%

Erin Maegerle - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Nicholas Culver - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Old Library Theatre 1%

Cassidy Remeniski - BE MORE CHILL - Bridge Players Theater Company 1%

Emily Hughes - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 1%

Nicholas Buonvicino - RENT - Phoenix Productions 1%

Elizabeth Rzasa - INTO THE WOODS - North Brunswick Drama Group 1%

Amanda Paige Philipson - WEST SIDE STORY - Phoenix Productions 1%

AJ Klein - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Haddonfield Plays & Players 1%

Dylan Myers - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 1%

Cole Januzzi - ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 1%

Rebecca Grodek - THE PROM - Phoenix Productions 1%

Cristian Rodriguez - RENT - Phoenix Productions 1%

Talia Suskauer - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 1%

Luis Rodriguez - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alex McEnroe - PUFFS - Aspire Performing Arts Company 6%

Tom Kiely - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 4%

Stephen Mennella - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Somerset Valley Players 4%

Kate Baldwin - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - George Street Playhouse 3%

Brenden Kortenhaus - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 3%

Adam Gelles - FARCE OF NATURE - StageWorks at Studio 237 3%

Ariana Castillo - LEGALLY BLONDE - North Star Theater Company 3%

Myles Milicia - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 3%

Samantha Clark - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

Jennifer Carlisle - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 3%

Tony Marble - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Jordan Polefka - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Michael Abramov - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 2%

Brad Bebout - PROOF - Roxbury Arts Alliance 2%

Christopher Rice - ROMEO AND JULIET - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Amy Boardman - FARCE OF NATURE - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Leslie Darcy - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Adrian Baidoo - QUEEN OF THE NIGHT - Luna Stage 2%

Lydia Snyder - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Nina DiNorscio - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 2%

Justin Del Valle - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Alison Boyer - PROOF - Roxbury Arts Alliance 2%

Natalie Dunn - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 2%

John Jesse Jeffords - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Luis Rodriguez - SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE - Centenary Stage Company 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - Aspire Performing Arts Company 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Surflight Theatre 5%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Centenary Stage Company 5%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Nutley Little Theater 5%

THE CLUB - George Street Playhouse 4%

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 4%

PROOF - Roxbury Arts Alliance 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 4%

FARCE OF NATURE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

PLAZA SUITE - Main Street Theater Company of Old Bridge 3%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

POPCORN FALLS - Skyline Theatre Company 3%

MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 3%

BECKY'S NEW CAR - Somerset valley Players. 3%

THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

GUARD BITCHES - Villagers Theatre 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

THE WOLVES - The Brook Theatre 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - George Street Playhouse 2%

SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Bergen Performing Arts Center 2%

TARTUFFE - Centenary Stage Company 2%

DEATHTRAP - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Two River Theater 2%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Surflight Theatre with Center Stage Opera 60%

CANDIDE - Light Opera of New Jersey 40%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Robinson - RENT - Phoenix Productions 7%

Patt Tanner and Steve Ventor - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 6%

Brian Sullivan - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - West Hudson Arts & Theater 5%

Mark D'Arcy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park 5%

Charles Lid - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 4%

Arnel Sancianco - DREAMGIRLS - McCarter Theater 4%

Vincent Gunn - PARADE - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

James Conrad Smith - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 4%

Ashley Cusack - RAGTIME - Phoenix Productions 3%

Melissa Amaral - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 3%

Dan Seitz - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 3%

Dakota Reider & Elle River - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 3%

Mike D'Arcy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 3%

Charles Lid - GREASE - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Ashley Cusack - THE PROM - Phoenix Productions 3%

Patt Tanner - BIG FISH - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Christopher Strangfeld - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 2%

Brian Ruggaber - A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Dan Seitz - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Vincent Gunn - PIPPIN - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Chris Strangfeld - DADDY LONG LEGS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Dick Block - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Joseph Lazarus - A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Dan Seitz - PLAZA SUITE - Main Street Theater Company of Old Bridge 2%

Ryan Howell - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Franz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 11%

Chris Cichon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 9%

Arnold Teixeira - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - NENAproductions Theater Project 6%

Mark Zuckerman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Phoenix Productions 5%

Dakota Reider - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 4%

Jeremy Ashton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company 4%

Andrew Thomas - HOUSE ON HAINTED HILL - Kismet Perfirming Artists Theatre 4%

Rob DeScherer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 3%

Henry Leger - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

Ian Wehrle - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 3%

Craig Tiede - APPLAUSE - Players Guild of Leonia 3%

Jim Miller - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Ian Wherle - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Axelrod Performing Arts Center 3%

Jan Topoleski & Joseph Ficarra - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Oliver Van Dine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Kate Read and Rob Tucker - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Dan Moses Schreier - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - George Street Playhouse 2%

Jan Topoleski & Joseph Ficarra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Chris Mallari - TWELFTH NIGHT - Villagers Theatre 2%

Jim Miller - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Craig Tiede - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Heidi Kleber-Salamone - THE PRODUCERS - Burlington County Footlighters 2%

Dylan Franz - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Asbury Park Theater Company 2%

Emily Parker - DADDY LONG LEGS - Surflight Theatre 2%

Drew Weinstein - A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Malcolm Green - VIOLET - StageWorks at Studio 237 4%

Sammi Fishkin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse 3%

Patrick Comey - INTO THE WOODS - Roundtable Theatre Company 3%

Genesis Diaz-Hall - RENT - Phoenix Productions 3%

Daisha Davis - SEUSSICAL - Light Opera of New Jersey 3%

Aden Siegel - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Alex Ridder - FOOTLOOSE - North Brunswick Drama Group 2%

Luke Ostrow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Imani Smith as Daniela - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 2%

Noa Avital - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237 2%

Blake Donovan - NEWSIES - Spotlight Players 2%

Elizabeth Stefanic - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 2%

Jennifer Shrestha - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Algonquin Arts Theatre 2%

Nick Saint Onge - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - October Ensemble 2%

Aden Siegel - THE PROM - Broadway Theatre of Pitman 2%

Rosie Gaeta - ALICE BY HEART - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 2%

Victoria Keiser - SEUSSICAL - Premier Theater Company 2%

Alyssa Minuto - FOOTLOOSE - Surflight Theatre 2%

Carissa Greene - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St. Anne Stages 2%

Maisie Kelly - DISASTER! - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Alicia Dishon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Algonquin Arts Theatre 1%

Artemis De Groot - BE MORE CHILL - Bridge Players Theater Company 1%

Mike Trujillo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Villagers Theatre 1%

Chikita Wallace - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Fool Moon Theatre 1%

Frank Andrews - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alyssa Mills - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theatre 8%

Allison Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 6%

Dylan Manigian - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - October Ensemble 5%

Victoria Mack - THE BOOK OF WILL - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 4%

Ta-Tynisa Wilson - DREAMGIRLS - McCarter Theatre 3%

Talia Strauss - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

Erica Vieira - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Luis Rodriguez - TARTUFFE - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Billie Wyatt - A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Andrew Ireland - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fool Moon Theare 3%

Brianna Martinez - A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

Sofia Pastena - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players 3%

Bill Barry - LOST IN YONKERS - Pioneer Productions 3%

Claire Finegan - SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE - Centenary Stage Company 3%

Kylie Smith - ROMEO AND JULIET - Centenary Stage Company 2%

Cynthia Smith Barry - MARVIN’S ROOM - Old Library Theatre 2%

Judy Kaye - IBSEN'S GHOST - George Street Playhouse 2%

Leslie Darcy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 2%

Chloe Kiefer - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Dylan Myers - DEADLY DESSERT CHAMPIONSHIP - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Jessi Baden - DEATHTRAP - Players Guild of Leonia 2%

Kayla Ryan Walsh - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Joseph Jones - PUFFS - West Hudson Arts & Theater 2%

Samantha Clark - BLACK COFFEE - Lord Stirling Players 2%

Ian Kenny - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Bergen County Players 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - StageWorks at Studio 237 15%

URINETOWN - Aspire PAC 8%

MEAN GIRLS - Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 8%

PETER PAN - Surflight Theatre 8%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Villagers Theatre 7%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Lyceum Studios 4%

ALICE BY HEART - Vanguard Theater Company 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Harmony Dance Theater 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Surflight Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Surflight Theatre 3%

A NIGHT OF DISNEY - Players Guild of Leonia 3%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Centenary Stage Company 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Bergen Performing Arts Center 3%

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 3%

PUFFS - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

MATILDA - Kelsey 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Vanguard Theater Company 2%

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT - Centenary Stage Company 2%

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

SNOW WHITE - Surflight Theatre 1%

THE SNOW QUEEN - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 1%

CLASSICS FOR KIDS! THE SNOW QUEEN - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 1%

SHOW UP, KIDS - Mile Square Theatre 0%



Favorite Local Theatre

Paper Mill Playhouse 8%

Stageworks 6%

Pebble Players Repertory Theatre 6%

Phoenix Productions 6%

Plays in the Park 5%

Spotlight Players 5%

Aspire Performing Arts Company 4%

Brundage Park Playhouse 4%

Surflight Theatre 3%

October Ensemble 3%

West Hudson Arts & Theater 3%

Centenary Stage Company 3%

Algonquin Arts Theatre 3%

Old Library Theatre 2%

Fool Moon Theatre 2%

Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2%

Vanguard Theater Company 2%

Villagers Theatre 2%

The Brook Theatre 2%

Playhouse 22 2%

Bergen County Players 2%

St. Anne Stages 2%

Harmony Dance Theater 1%

North Brunswick Drama Group 1%

The MAC Players 1%



