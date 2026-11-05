Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
East Lynne Theater Company to Close 2026 Season With FULLY COMMITTED
Mark David Boberick directs the production, which closes East Lynne's 2026 mainstage season.
East Lynne Theater Company closes its 2026 mainstage season with Becky Mode's hilarious and fast-paced, one-man comedy “Fully Committed,” directed by Mark David Boberick and starring Andrew Betz. The show will be performed at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen A.M.E. from Dec. 3 to 20.
Most recently seen at East Lynne in “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,” Betz played multiple roles with aplomb. In “Fully Committed,” Betz will take on more than 40 roles including Sam, an actor desperate to get out of Manhattan and home for the holidays. However, Sam works the reservation desk at the city's hippest and hottest restaurant, and the phone won't stop ringing. From celebrities and socialites to other VIPs, everyone is clamoring for a table—and no one takes no for an answer. Throughout the show, the demands get more and more outrageous, while Sam handles the absurdity in a thoroughly comedic fashion.
“After playing more than a dozen characters in 'War of the Worlds,' I'm excited to take on the zany voices calling Sam's reservation desk,” says Betz. “All Sam wants to do is get home for Christmas, but everyone in the city seems determined to keep him at work.”
“'Fully Committed' is a terrific and hilarious way to both ring in the holidays and bring our first five-show mainstage season to a close,” says Boberick. “It's quick, surprising and built around a remarkable one-man performance. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Clemans for a lot of holiday-inspired laughs.”
Performances run 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 3 to 20. A preview performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 for seniors and $25 for students and military. Preview tickets are $25; opening-night tickets are $45 and include entry to an afterparty. The Clemans Theater for the Arts is located at 717 Franklin St., Cape May.
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