East Lynne Theater Company Will Present CHRISTMAS AT CLUB CLEMANS Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser

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East Lynne Theater Company will present 'Christmas at Club Clemans,' a festive fundraiser cabaret taking place Dec. 21 to 22, at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the historic, former Allen A.M.E. in Cape May, NJ.

The evening will reunite several performers from East Lynne's 2026 Mainstage Season for an extra-special holiday celebration. Directed by Andrew Betz, who was most recently seen in 'War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast' and soon to be seen in East Lynne's 'Fully Committed,' with music direction by Laura Bell, the cabaret features the immensely talented actors — and singers! — from 2026 shows, such as Richarda Abrams from 'Having Our Say' and Liz Mattera, Matt Mancuso, Ken Hornbeck, and Ben Davis Simonetty, all from 'War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.' Audiences can expect festive holiday songs, heartfelt stories and a few surprise performances from select special guests.

'As we reflect on our first full year of programming at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, one thing has become abundantly clear: our audiences love to be entertained,' said Mark David Boberick, East Lynne's executive artistic director. 'Cabarets and concerts have quickly become a signature part of the East Lynne experience, filling our calendar beyond the traditional Mainstage Season and bringing new audiences through our doors. Club Clemans has become an exciting part of that evolution, and we're looking forward to building on its success in 2027.'

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit East Lynne Theater Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and support its work to bring exceptional live theater to Cape May.

''Christmas at Club Clemans' is our way of commemorating and celebrating our first full season at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, as well as sharing the spirit of the season,' said Boberick. 'We invite everyone to join in the merriment and support this wonderful Equity professional theater that is an essential part of this community.'

EVENT DETAILS

Performances are 7 p.m., Dec. 21 and 22, at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, 717 Franklin St., Cape May.

Tickets are $45 and available at EastLynneTheater.org.

ABOUT EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company has been named by 'The New York Times' as one of the Top 75 summer theaters in North America and recognized by the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly as 'one of the state's most important cultural treasures.' In 2023, understanding that the American Theater is itself a growing work of art, East Lynne expanded its mission to 'present and preserve America's theatrical heritage' by including plays about America today. As of 2026, East Lynne continues to raise funds for its Capital Campaign to renovate its new home, the Clemans Theater for the Arts at Allen AME. As the company expands into the Clemans Theater, so does its calendar, which now offers year-round entertainment that includes plays and performances from worldwide writers, actors, musicians, and more. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.

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