Comedian Matt McCusker to Perform Healing Frequency Tour at NJPAC in Newark

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian Matt McCusker will bring his highly anticipated Healing Frequency Tour to Newark on Friday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. McCusker, acclaimed for his unique blend of humor and philosophical insight, promises an evening of laughter and reflection that is not to be missed.

Known to fans as 'The Shaman,' Matt McCusker has made waves in the comedy world with his thought-provoking takes on masculinity, wellness, relationships, and fatherhood. He co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis, the #1 Patreon podcast globally and a frequent leader on Spotify's Comedy Charts. McCusker's comedic reach extends even further as a regular guest on top podcasts like Joe Rogan and Theo Von.

His stand-up specials, A Humble Offering (Netflix) and The Speed of Light (YouTube), have earned widespread acclaim and a growing fanbase. Whether on stage or behind the mic, McCusker delivers humor that heals and entertains.

Matt McCusker's Healing Frequency Tour will take place at NJPAC on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office. Early reservations are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.



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