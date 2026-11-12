My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Comedian Matt McCusker to Perform Healing Frequency Tour at NJPAC in Newark
Tickets are on sale through NJPAC's box office, online, and by phone for the Friday evening performance.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian Matt McCusker will bring his highly anticipated Healing Frequency Tour to Newark on Friday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. McCusker, acclaimed for his unique blend of humor and philosophical insight, promises an evening of laughter and reflection that is not to be missed.
Known to fans as 'The Shaman,' Matt McCusker has made waves in the comedy world with his thought-provoking takes on masculinity, wellness, relationships, and fatherhood. He co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis, the #1 Patreon podcast globally and a frequent leader on Spotify's Comedy Charts. McCusker's comedic reach extends even further as a regular guest on top podcasts like Joe Rogan and Theo Von.
His stand-up specials, A Humble Offering (Netflix) and The Speed of Light (YouTube), have earned widespread acclaim and a growing fanbase. Whether on stage or behind the mic, McCusker delivers humor that heals and entertains.
Matt McCusker's Healing Frequency Tour will take place at NJPAC on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office. Early reservations are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
ANNIE
Vanguard Theater (12/03-12/20)
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Rumors by Neil Simon
Pioneer Productions (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
|
1776
Kelsey Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
Marlon Wayans
State Theatre New Jersey (2/05-2/05)
|
Jamaican Jazz Legend Monty Alexander
Enlow Recital Hall (11/22-11/22)
|
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/15-4/15)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)