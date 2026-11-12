 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Comedian Matt McCusker to Perform Healing Frequency Tour at NJPAC in Newark

Tickets are on sale through NJPAC's box office, online, and by phone for the Friday evening performance.

By:
Comedian Matt McCusker to Perform Healing Frequency Tour at NJPAC in Newark

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian Matt McCusker will bring his highly anticipated Healing Frequency Tour to Newark on Friday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. McCusker, acclaimed for his unique blend of humor and philosophical insight, promises an evening of laughter and reflection that is not to be missed.

Known to fans as 'The Shaman,' Matt McCusker has made waves in the comedy world with his thought-provoking takes on masculinity, wellness, relationships, and fatherhood. He co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis, the #1 Patreon podcast globally and a frequent leader on Spotify's Comedy Charts. McCusker's comedic reach extends even further as a regular guest on top podcasts like Joe Rogan and Theo Von.

His stand-up specials, A Humble Offering (Netflix) and The Speed of Light (YouTube), have earned widespread acclaim and a growing fanbase. Whether on stage or behind the mic, McCusker delivers humor that heals and entertains.

Matt McCusker's Healing Frequency Tour will take place at NJPAC on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office. Early reservations are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Miles @ 100 | Jon Faddis & Friends Celebrating Birth of the Cool and Kind of Blue
11/12 - 11/12/2026
Recent Articles
Ms. Pat to Bring RAISING CHAOS Stand-Up Tour to NJPAC in Newark
Ms. Pat to Bring RAISING CHAOS Stand-Up Tour to NJPAC in Newark
11/10/2026
NJPAC to Open New PSEG Foundation Social Impact Film Season With Healthcare Affordability Documentary
NJPAC to Open New PSEG Foundation Social Impact Film Season With Healthcare Affordability Documentary
11/5/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

ANNIE in New Jersey ANNIE
Vanguard Theater (12/03-12/20)
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert in New Jersey Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
Rumors by Neil Simon in New Jersey Rumors by Neil Simon
Pioneer Productions (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
1776 in New Jersey 1776
Kelsey Theatre (11/06-11/15)
Marlon Wayans in New Jersey Marlon Wayans
State Theatre New Jersey (2/05-2/05)
Jamaican Jazz Legend Monty Alexander in New Jersey Jamaican Jazz Legend Monty Alexander
Enlow Recital Hall (11/22-11/22)
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria in New Jersey Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/15-4/15)
Mahler's Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances in New Jersey Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets