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During the first week in December, Classic American Tales' artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth will present two different Christmas events in two different locations. One involves classic Christmas stories, and the other, the Battle of Trenton which happened on Christmas night 250 years ago.

On Friday, December 4, Stahlhuth will be at Rea's Farm presenting, at 6:15 pm, O. Henry's classic, “The Gift of the Magi” about a young couple who purchase unique presents for each other, and at 7:30 p.m., Mary Wilkins Freeman's “The Twelfth Guest” about an orphan who shows up in time for Christmas dinner. Rea's Farm is located at 400 Stevens Street, West Cape May, NJ and the whole evening is from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The heated barn will be decorated and there is no entrance fee. Modestly priced dinners are available and wine from Cape May Winery.

Next up is “Margaret's Diary During a Revolution” on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m. at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street. Written and performed by Stahlhuth, it is set in 1795 so that Margaret, reading sections from her diary, can add what she later learned about events leading up to and after The Battle of Trenton on Christmas night 1776. Beginning her detailed entries on December 6 (the day of this performance), Margaret's writing is not without humor as she recorded the comings and goings of the Hessians, the Pennsylvania Navy, and the Pennsylvania and New Jersey militias in Burlington, NJ along the Delaware River. Admission is $10 and all proceeds go to the church's Building Fund. No reservations are required.

Since March 2026, Stahlhuth has been touring “Margaret” throughout the state, including Peachfield Farm near Burlington and The Steuben House in Landing Bridge. Classic American Tales is a proud partner of RevNJ.org, created by the New Jersey Historical Commission to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of The American Revolution.

A member of The Dramatists Guild, SAG-AFTRA and AEA, The International Women's Association honored Stahlhuth in 2016 for her work in theater, which involves working in New York, regional theater, and touring productions as a performer, director, and playwright, and teaching acting and playwriting to all ages. She has written and performed other one-person shows which include “Lou: The Remarkable Miss Acott,” Twain's “Eve's Diary,” Chopin's “The Awakening,” and her newest one about Calamity Jane. She was producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company in Cape May from 1999 through 2022 and founded the nonprofit Classic American Tales with three others, in the summer of 2023.

Stahlhuth is already working on the 2027 season which includes a variety of performers and topics for “Tales at the Dormer House” and the premiere performance of Tom Sim's adaptation of Sinclair Lewis's “Free Air.” (1919). CAT's mission is to tell America's stories one tale at a time. To learn more about CAT, visit https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.

Photo Credit: Naomi Weinberg



Photo Credit: Naomi Weinberg

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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