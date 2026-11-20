"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Classic American Tales to Host Christmas Stories and Battle of Trenton Drama in Cape May
Admission to the church performance is $10, with proceeds benefiting the church's Building Fund.
During the first week in December, Classic American Tales' artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth will present two different Christmas events in two different locations. One involves classic Christmas stories, and the other, the Battle of Trenton which happened on Christmas night 250 years ago.
On Friday, December 4, Stahlhuth will be at Rea's Farm presenting, at 6:15 pm, O. Henry's classic, “The Gift of the Magi” about a young couple who purchase unique presents for each other, and at 7:30 p.m., Mary Wilkins Freeman's “The Twelfth Guest” about an orphan who shows up in time for Christmas dinner. Rea's Farm is located at 400 Stevens Street, West Cape May, NJ and the whole evening is from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The heated barn will be decorated and there is no entrance fee. Modestly priced dinners are available and wine from Cape May Winery.
Next up is “Margaret's Diary During a Revolution” on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m. at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street. Written and performed by Stahlhuth, it is set in 1795 so that Margaret, reading sections from her diary, can add what she later learned about events leading up to and after The Battle of Trenton on Christmas night 1776. Beginning her detailed entries on December 6 (the day of this performance), Margaret's writing is not without humor as she recorded the comings and goings of the Hessians, the Pennsylvania Navy, and the Pennsylvania and New Jersey militias in Burlington, NJ along the Delaware River. Admission is $10 and all proceeds go to the church's Building Fund. No reservations are required.
Since March 2026, Stahlhuth has been touring “Margaret” throughout the state, including Peachfield Farm near Burlington and The Steuben House in Landing Bridge. Classic American Tales is a proud partner of RevNJ.org, created by the New Jersey Historical Commission to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of The American Revolution.
A member of The Dramatists Guild, SAG-AFTRA and AEA, The International Women's Association honored Stahlhuth in 2016 for her work in theater, which involves working in New York, regional theater, and touring productions as a performer, director, and playwright, and teaching acting and playwriting to all ages. She has written and performed other one-person shows which include “Lou: The Remarkable Miss Acott,” Twain's “Eve's Diary,” Chopin's “The Awakening,” and her newest one about Calamity Jane. She was producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company in Cape May from 1999 through 2022 and founded the nonprofit Classic American Tales with three others, in the summer of 2023.
Stahlhuth is already working on the 2027 season which includes a variety of performers and topics for “Tales at the Dormer House” and the premiere performance of Tom Sim's adaptation of Sinclair Lewis's “Free Air.” (1919). CAT's mission is to tell America's stories one tale at a time. To learn more about CAT, visit https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.
Photo Credit: Naomi Weinberg
Photo Credit: Naomi Weinberg
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
ANNIE
Vanguard Theater (12/03-12/20)
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
Richardson Auditorium (3/12-3/12)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/29-4/29)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
|
Forever Motown Christmas
State Theatre New Jersey (12/06-12/06)
|
A Christmas Carol
McCarter Theatre Center (12/08-12/27)
|
Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/13-6/13)
|
Bernadette Peters
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/08-1/08)
|
Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular
State Theatre New Jersey (3/10-3/10)