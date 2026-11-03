Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Chronicle Dance Theatre to Stage CREATURES & CROWNS at Palaia Theater
Danse Macabre, THE CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS, and Rumpelstiltskin make up the three-work program.
Chronicle Dance Theatre has announced the highly anticipated regional run of its spellbinding dance production, Creatures & Crowns, ahead of the production's upcoming New York City debut.
Blending mythic storytelling, live music, and whimsical choreography, Creatures & Crowns presents three enchanting works that celebrate the magic of fairy tales, fantastical creatures, and unforgettable characters.
The evening opens with Camille Saint-Saëns' Danse Macabre, in which a young woman is drawn into a mysterious midnight dance with Death himself. Next, The Carnival of the Animals parades across the stage in a delightful display of whimsy and playful characters, accompanied by live musicians. The evening culminates with the timeless fairy tale of Rumpelstiltskin, bringing all the warmth, wonder, and charm of this beloved classic to life through dance.
Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at the Palaia Theater at the Jersey Shore Arts Center. Tickets are available now at www.chronicledance.org/shows.
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