Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series Returns To The Lackland Performing Arts Center

Centenary Stage Company will offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performances.

Mar. 29, 2021  

The ever-popular Women Playwright Series (WPS) returns for its 29th season at the Centenary Stage Company with four brand-new plays.

This season's selection features Atlas the Lonely Gibbon by Deborah Yarchun on Wednesday, April 14; The Persuadables by Hallie Palladino on Wednesday, April 21; Cotton's Tale by Pauline David-Sax on Wednesday, April 28; and Loretta the Yodeling Cowgirl by Vita Patrick Morales on Wednesday, May 5.

All performances will begin at 7:30 PM and will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Admission to all WPS events are by donation and advance reservations are highly encouraged as seating is assigned and limited. A minimum $5.00 donation required to reserve in advance. To reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the CSC box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Centenary Stage Company will also offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performances. Live stream access is free to participate with donations appreciated. WPS live streams will be made available for viewing at centenarystageco.org.


