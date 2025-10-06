Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory to Return With MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory will return for the 2025-2026 season with a production of Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, Score by Michael Friedman, and Lyrics by Anne Washburn. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode “Cape Feare” entirely from memory. Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society sincerely trying to hold onto its past. Seventy-five years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created. Anne Washburn’s imaginative dark comedy is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another



The cast of Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play includes: All cast members are Centenary University students, with additional students also making up a large portion of the creative and stage management team. These students make up the NEXTstage Repertory, CSC’s all student performance division. In addition to being a part of the NEXTstage Repertory, these students also become a part of CSC’s Professional Theatre Company. Unlike many professional theatres located on college and university campuses, Centenary students play an active and vital role in all professional productions from cast to crew, participating in all facets of production. Students are thereby provided with networking opportunities with artists who come to work with CSC throughout the year. These opportunities allow them to make important personal connections with working professionals.

Directing the students in their production is Christopher Young. Chris also serves as the General Manager for Centenary Stage Company and as an adjunct faculty member for the theatre department teaching Stage Combat and Acting for the Camera.

