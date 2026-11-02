Cast Set FOR DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE MUSICAL at Centenary Stage Co.

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Centenary Stage Company has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Disney's Frozen: The Musical, this year's Family Holiday Spectacular, running November 27 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

A signature event in Centenary Stage Company's season, the Family Holiday Spectacular represents a unique coming together of the organization's many artistic, educational, and community programming initiatives. This year's production features an exciting collaboration of performers from YPW: Stagebound, Centenary University's Theatre Department, emerging artists, professional guest artists, and talented members of the local community. The production celebrates the spirit of collaboration, providing opportunities for performers at different stages of their artistic journeys to share the stage in a major musical production.

Based on the beloved Academy Award-winning Disney animated film, Disney's Frozen: The Musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee. The stage adaptation expands upon the story audiences know and love, featuring unforgettable songs including "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "For the First Time in Forever," alongside exciting new musical numbers written exclusively for the stage.

Leading the cast are Katie O'Shea as Anna and Izzy Tedora and Meghan Schmeidhauser sharing the role of Elsa. The company also features Zach Cruz as Kristoff, Matt Steen as Hans, Tyler Pelton as Olaf, Fianna Roberts-Squier as Sven, Juan Angel Johnston-Chavez as Oaken, James Kaminski as Weselton, Kai Vialva as Pabbie, Olivia Theroux as Bulda, Jeff Brelvi as Bishop, Chris Rice as King, and Nadia Cameron as Queen Iduna.

The younger versions of the beloved sisters will be portrayed by Grace Kafka as Young Anna and Eowyn Lehrhaupt as Young Elsa. The roles of Youngest Anna will be shared by Celine Brelvi, Scarlet O'Shea, and Madison Viveiros, while Alexa Wolf, Charlotte Viveiros, and Sienna Estrella will share the role of Youngest Elsa.

The production will also feature an ensemble of talented performers including Michaela Thiessen, Sand Morales, Zach Bohn, Evan Flick, Ash Paterno, Daniel Richarme, Nicholas Meurer, Miah Moore, Brian Williams, Danielle DiBattista, Hunter Grayce Williams, Hunter Grabowsky, Jason Cahill, Logan Cardinale, Taylor Albrecht, Jeff Brelvi, Olivia Tomlin, and Amada Whitmore.

The production's understudy company includes Molly Killough (Anna), Brian Williams (Pabbie), Miah Moore (Bulda), Evan Flick (Bishop), Nicholas Meurer (Weselton), Chris Rice (Hans), Thomas Russo (Kristoff), Ash Paterno (Sven), Daniel Richarme (Oaken), Zach Bohn (Olaf), Layla Stanziale (Queen Iduna), and Jeff Brelvi (King). Understudies are also members of the ensemble and are expected to perform in scheduled performances throughout the run.

The creative team is led by Centenary Stage Company's producing Artistic Director Carl Wallnau, with co-direction and choreography by Lea Antolini-Lid. John Bowen serves as Music Director and Olivia Theroux as Assistant Choreographer. The design team includes Jolene Richardson (Costume Design), Anna Shultz (Lighting Design), Front Row Theatricals (Set Design), and Dani Constance (Props). Damian Vince serves as Stage Manager.

"At its heart, our Family Holiday Spectacular is about bringing people together through the shared experience of live theatre," said Christopher Young, General Manager. "This production of Frozen is a wonderful reflection of what Centenary Stage Company is all about. It brings together our educational programs, university community, emerging artists, professional guest artists, and local performers, creating opportunities for collaboration, artistic growth, and a truly special theatrical experience. We're thrilled to share this celebration with audiences this holiday season."



Photo Credit: Centenary Stage Company

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