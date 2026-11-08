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Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Appear in Madison, New Jersey with EVERY BODY TELLS A STORY

The Union, New Jersey-based company will also offer a free open-level dance workshop led by Carolyn Dorfman and company members.

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Carolyn Dorfman Dance to Appear in Madison, New Jersey with EVERY BODY TELLS A STORY

Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), an internationally celebrated contemporary modern dance company based in Union, New Jersey, will present EVERY BODY TELLS A STORY: Folk Tales, Family Stories, and Real Lives in Motion on December 5th at 4:00 PM. Spend a joyous afternoon with Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman and the Company, where dance takes center stage as the storyteller. With a backstage pass, you're not just watching from the audience; you're getting an up-close look and can be a part of the energy, emotion, and craft that goes into every piece.

On Friday, December 4th, the company will offer a free, open-level dance workshop from 4:30 – 6:00 PM with Carolyn and a few company members. There is a maximum of 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. You must register for this event.

On Saturday, December 5th, the family friendly and interactive program will be narrated by Carolyn Dorfman and will feature excerpts from Dance Stories, The Klezmer Sketch, and The Hero Within: The Story of Max Heller, Mary Mills, and Miracles. The audience will create their own dance with CDD. This 90-minute program will start at 4:00 PM and is a ticketed event.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-timer, there's something here for you. Bring your family and friends. All ages welcome!

Tickets are available through Carolyn Dorfman Dance for only $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. To buy tickets and/or register for the free workshop, visit the link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/cdd-backstage-pass-performance-every-body-tickets-297033.

For more information, please visit carolyndorfman.dance

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