Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CHRISTMAS WITH CANADIAN BRASS, THE NUTCRACKER and Free Kwanzaa Celebration Come to NJPAC NJPAC This Holiday Season
The season also includes a world premiere of SACRED VISIONS: ORU DE ORO and a new Holiday Market with more than 30 curated vendors.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) invites audiences to make the arts part of their holiday traditions with a December lineup spanning the joyful carols of CHRISTMAS WITH CANADIAN BRASS, the candlelit rock anthems of THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT, the timeless enchantment of THE NUTCRACKER, the world premiere of SACRED VISIONS: ORU DE ORO, the irresistible Caribbean rhythms of KESMAS: KES THE BAND, and the dazzling acrobatics of CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE.
At the heart of the season is NJPAC's FREE Annual Kwanzaa Celebration, welcoming people of all ages for an afternoon of culture, creativity and family fun. Adding a new destination for holiday shopping, NJPAC also introduces its outdoor Holiday Market, featuring curated vendors and distinctive gifts.
On Saturday, December 19, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., NJPAC's Annual FREE Kwanzaa Family Festival welcomes families, friends and neighbors to celebrate culture, community and creative expression. Children can have their faces painted, learn dance moves and discover the joy of cultural storytelling, while visitors of every generation explore an array of engaging activities. Rooted in the seven principles of Kwanzaa, the celebration also includes a candle-lighting ceremony and vibunzi. Whether continuing a cherished tradition or experiencing Kwanzaa for the first time, all are welcome to join this FREE celebration.
Launching December 10, NJPAC's new Holiday Market makes finding a thoughtful gift part of the holiday experience. Set in a heated outdoor tent, the market brings together more than 30 curated vendors offering one-of-a-kind keepsakes, embellished clothing, decorative home goods, handcrafted jewelry and accessories, paintings and other unique finds. Browse for something special for everyone on your gift list and enjoy a cozy seasonal outing in the heart of Newark.
December Performances and Events
Christmas with Canadian Brass
Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. | Victoria Theater
The renowned brass quintet fills the season with cheerful carols, beloved classics and consummate musicianship, paired with playful banter and spontaneous fun. The performance also features the New Jersey Youth Chorus: Coriste ensemble.
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall
Traditional orchestral instruments meet heavy metal anthems in a genre-defying concert illuminated by candlelight. This dramatic musical experience brings a dark, gothic atmosphere to the holiday lineup.
The Nutcracker
Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine transports audiences to a winter wonderland with hand-painted sets, more than 200 exquisite costumes and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Snowflakes.”
FREE Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 1:00–6:00 p.m. | FREE admission
NJPAC's Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace brings generations together for face painting, dance, cultural storytelling, a candle-lighting ceremony, vibunzi and activities inspired by the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro
Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
This world premiere unites pianist and composer Michele Rosewoman's acclaimed New Yor-Uba Ensemble with choreographer Danys “La Mora” Pérez Prades's Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Dance Ensemble. Rosewoman's jazz-infused suite comes vividly to life through La Mora's expressive choreography, drawing on Yoruba ceremonial traditions in a dialogue of sacred rhythms, intricate composition, improvisation, movement and storytelling.
Kesmas: Kes the Band
Sunday, December 20, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall
Celebrate with the vibrant sound of Kes, the Trinidadian band whose blend of calypso, rock and Caribbean rhythms has captivated audiences around the world. Their high-energy performance brings an electrifying island spirit to the season.
CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE
Saturday, December 26, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall
A breathtaking circus spectacular wrapped in a Broadway-style holiday show, CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE features aerial acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, eye-popping acrobatics, singers, dancers and Christmas characters. Tickets make a memorable stocking stuffer for children and a festive outing for the whole family.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of NJPAC
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